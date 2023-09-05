Airline News Aviation News eTurboNews | eTN Short News South Korea Travel

EastJet is now controlled by AIP Capital in Korea

1 day ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
Korean low-cost carrier, EastarJet is now controlled by AIP Capital (“AIP”), a global aviation asset management and investment firm.

EastarJets bought five new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. Two aircraft were delivered to EastarJet in August with one more scheduled for September and a final two in Q3 2024.

This investment and aircraft placement follows the recent joint-venture announcement with Dreamstone Aviation Partners.
 
Established in 2007, EastarJet is a low-cost airline based in Seoul, South Korea. The airline is currently flying three daily flights between Gimpo International Airport (GMP) in Seoul and Jeju International Airport (CJU). EastarJet was recently acquired by the South Korean-based private equity fund VIG Partners which will see the airline expand its scale and presence in the region.

AIP’s 737 MAX 8 aircraft will form the core of the international network and fly from Seoul (GMP and ICN) to Tokyo, Osaka, Bangkok, and Taipei initially.  

