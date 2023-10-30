NewsBrief Accessible Tourism Airline News Airport News eTurboNews | eTN South Korea Travel Transportation News Vietnam Travel

Eastar Jet Resumes Direct Flights from Incheon to Cam Ranh

26 mins ago
by Binayak Karki
Eastar Jet, Eastar Jet Resumes Direct Flights from Incheon to Cam Ranh, eTurboNews | eTN
Written by Binayak Karki

South Korea‘s Eastar Jet Airlines has resumed its direct air service from Incheon to Cam Ranh, a popular resort city in Khanh Hoa Province, after a three-year suspension due to COVID-19.

Flight ZE561, with 170 passengers, landed at Cam Ranh International Airport, located near Nha Trang. Eastar Jet Airlines will now offer four weekly flights on this route, specifically on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

Eastar Jet Airlines’ resumption brings the total number of daily flights from five major South Korean cities to Khanh Hoa province to approximately 15. Korean tourists have made up over 50% of the international visitors to Khanh Hoa, with 900,000 Korean tourists welcomed in the first 10 months of this year.

Several South Korean carriers intend to introduce direct services to Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam. Jeju Air is planning a daily Seoul – Phu Quoc route this month, and Korean Air and Jin Air will follow with flights on the same route starting from late November and December.

