East Kalimantan: A New Giant in Tourism for Indonesia and the World

A vision for a different type of tourism with a focus on culture, sustainability, beaches, marine life, entertainment, shopping, away from mass tourism is on the agenda for a region that will be in the spotlight in the global travel and tourism industry, developments, investments for decades to come.

“This is a rare chance to plan a better and different world class tourism region. WTN is excited and ready to be part of this vision.” Juergen Steinmetz, Chairman World Tourism Network

East Kalimantan the Gatweay for Nusantara: Capital City of Indonesia

Construction for a brand new Capital City of the largest Muslim country in the world, and the largest country in ASEAN began in 2022. On Indonesian Independence, Nusantara will be inaugurated on August 17, 2024.

The complete move, expected to take place by 2045, is part of Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s plan to distribute economic activity throughout the country and reduce the capital’s population and traffic congestion.

Nusantara is expected to encompass an area of 2,560 km2 (990 sq mi), surrounded by hilly landscapes, a forest, and a natural bay.

East Kalimantan’s new Future for Tourism will be bright

In the meantime East Kalimantan, the neighboring province and future Gate Of Nusantarato is expected to have one of the fastest booms in tourism the country has ever seen, potentially rivaling the Island of the Gods, Bali.

Yesterday East Kalimantan Province Acting Governor Dr Akmal Malik invited HE Dr Nico Barito to the Kaltim Festival 2023 “Gate Of Nusantarato” celebration.

HE Barito is the Seychelles Envoy for ASEAN, and also a proud East Kalimantan native. The acting Governor shared his vision for tourism with HE and it appears to be bright.

World Tourism Network’s Role in East Kalimantan

HE Dr Nico Barito, Seychelles Envoy for ASEAN and Acting Governor of East Kalimantan Province, Indonesia

The acting Governor told His Excellency Barito he was looking forward to working closely with him and the World Tourism Network in introducing the wide varieties of East Kalimantan culture and tourism opportunities to the world. He also briefly talked to WTN Chairman Juergen Steinmetz on the phone.

“We need to make the world know about IKN. Its our call of duty to promote IKN and the existing local wisdom and the people of East Kalimantan.” Acting Governor Akmal, East Kalimantan

IKN stands for Ibu Kota Nusantara, the name of the new capital city, Nusantara.

East Kalimantan will be known as the Gateway to Nusantara. This oil-rich Indonesian province is renowned for its indigenous Dayak culture and vast rainforest regions such as Kutai National Park, which serves as a habitat for orangutans. The northern coast features the Derawan Islands, famous for their reef diving locations and turtle nesting sites. Alongside Derawan, other noteworthy islands in this archipelago include Sangalaki, Maratua, and Kakaban, which is particularly recognized for its saltwater lake teeming with jellyfish.

The City of Balikpapan, situated in East Kalimantan, is renowned as the captivating oil town of Indonesia, and perhaps even the globe. Positioned at the heart of oil and gas exploration and production operations that have been ongoing in East Kalimantan since 1897, when the initial oil well was drilled, Balikpapan also witnessed two intense conflicts in World War II.

Seychelles role in East Kalimantan

Seychelles has a good link with East Kalimantan having its ambassador to Indonesia and ASEAN from this region. Former Seychelles minister of tourism Alain St.Ange, who is also the VP for government relations for the World Tourism Network has been assisting East Kalimantan in island development consulting.

A Future Youth Ambassador playing the Dayak Guitar

A cultural highlight of the Seychelles envoys’ visit was a performance by the young East Kalimantan artist Ali Fakod playing a traditional Dayak guitar ‘ SAPE ‘

Ali is well-known in the world. He played for the president of Indonesia and at big international events, such as the G7 meeting.

Meeting at the Seychelles Embassy in Jakarta

HE Barito welcomed Chairman Juergen Steinmetz in the Seychelles Embassy in Jakarta after TIME 2023 . TIME 2023 was the first global summit of WTN in Bali, September 28-29.

WTN Meeting at the Seychelles Embassy in Jakarta October 2023

At the meeting he explained there are 34 provinces in Indonesia with iconic music equipment that can be the culture ambassador in Heritage Music. He said yesterday Ali Fakod would make an excellent youth ambassador .

The Hon. Alain St. Ange has organized this meeting with the WTN Chairman Juergen Steinmetz, and Chairwoman Mudi Astuti of the WTN Indonesia Chapter, with Ambassador Dr Nico Barito at the Seychelles Embassy in Jakarta last month.