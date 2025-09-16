eTurboNews is excited to exhibit at IMEX America in Las Vegas, taking place from October 7 to 9 this year at stand E1325.

IMEX is, without any objection, the most important exhibition in the meeting and incentive industry in the United States and Germany.

This year will be particularly crucial for exhibitors and visitors in the United States under the Trump administration, as the changed immigration requirements aim to convey that the U.S. remains a global destination for the meeting industry.

There will be plenty of competition with exhibitors from around the globe in Las Vegas showcasing their destinations, their convention facilities, and hotels to encourage exhibitions, meetings, and incentive tours to their country or region.

Founded in Frankfurt, Germany, in 2003 by Ray Bloom, a well-known figure in the event industry, who previously worked for EIBTM (now IBTM World). In 2003, he sought to create a new event type that would innovate the hosted buyer model and business networking, and he succeeded.

Rotating between Frankfurt and Las Vegas, Ray has positioned his event as the must-attend show for any serious player in the meeting and incentive industry.

eTurboNews is proud to have been a partner at every IMEX show since the launch in Frankfurt in 2002. Visit the eTN stand in Las Vegas at E1325 and meet publisher Juergen Steinmetz..