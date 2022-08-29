E-Signature Market Forecast 2022-2029: New Application And Type Help To Increase Revenue

The global E-Signature Market size was valued at $4.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow by $42 billion by 2030. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.9% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

In 2022, the software category held the largest market share due to the increasing use of cloud-based e-signatures.

The software category held the largest revenue share, with more than 45% in 2022. It is expected to continue leading the market over the next years due to the increased use of cloud-based software and advanced encryption solutions. This will allow secure communication or sharing of digital documents. Market growth is also being driven by the widespread adoption of cloud-based e-signature solutions for protecting critical data and managing them.

IMPACT OF COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the use of electronic signatures and verification. Because of the increasing number of online and remote work commitments, industries are being forced to use digital technologies in order to stay in business. Governments all over the world are embracing and encouraging E-Signatures in order to reduce paper-based transactions while maintaining social distance norms.

Pandemics have compelled industries all over the world to shift to digital platforms. BFSI is one of the notable industries that has seen rapid adoption of digital platforms to deal with the changing environment. Identity verification, on the other hand, has proven to be a significant challenge for banks. The electronic signature validates communication between both parties, lowering the likelihood of fraudulent transactions or conversations. Similarly, during the pandemic, the retail and healthcare industries are increasing their use of technology. As a result, the market is expected to boom following the pandemic.

Global E-Signature Market Segmentation Analysis

By Type:

Public Key Infrastructure

Username and Pin

Signature Pad at POS

Clickwrap

Voices Signature

By Application:

BFSI

Government

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Legal

Competitive Landscape

To Innovate Advanced Devices, Strategic Partnerships are formed by Companies

Market leaders are constantly looking for innovative strategies to promote their products and strengthen their market positions. To expand their reach to end users, one strategy is to partner up with other companies in order to create new products.

Entrust Datacard Corporation Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd. Glykka LLC Symtrax Holdings Inc. DocuSign Inc. eSign Genie SIGNiX Inc. IndenTrust Inc. Adobe Inc. SignaShare RPost Communications Limited Secured Signing Limited Ascertia Limited Thales eSecurity Inc. GetAccept Inc. Gemalto N.V. KeepSolid Inc. DocVerify Inc.

Opportunities: Technological Improvements in the E-Signature Market Create Huge Opportunities in the Market

E-signature solutions offer many benefits, including increased security, decreased turnover time, and greater efficiency. The increasing government’s focus on reducing paperwork is driving adoption. E-Signatures are also being adopted at a faster pace due to the need for data security when sensitive information is transmitted. Companies must also secure their networks to win the trust of consumers. Big companies can have a significant impact on the market when it comes to R&D or consolidation. The market is known for its high market penetration and growing market fragmentation.

Market News–

SunGard Signix Inc upgraded SIGNIX’s signature software in March 2022 with new features. This allows users to upload their E-Signatures and remotely use them.

DocuSign introduced CLM Essentials in April 2022 to simplify agreements and grow businesses.

Thales Group and Sonae Investment Management signed an agreement in May 2022 to acquire S21sec & Excelium for its cybersecurity activities.

The following key questions are addressed in E-signature market reports:

➧ What is the global value of the industry’s sales, production, consumption, import, and export?

➧ Who are the world’s leading E-signature manufacturers? What is their current operational situation?

➧ What are the opportunities and threats that vendors in the global E-signature market face?

➧ Which application/end-user or product type may be looking for incremental growth opportunities?

➧ What specific approach and constraints are holding the market growth?

➧ What are the future projections that will aid in taking additional strategic steps?

