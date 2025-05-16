E-2 Visas Are Now Harder to Get at the US Embassy in London

Recent changes in procedures at the US Embassy in London have rendered the application process more challenging and less predictable.

New important guidance for foreign investors and entrepreneurs applying for E-2 visas through the US Embassy in London has been issued today.

Recent changes in procedures at the Embassy have rendered the application process more challenging and less predictable, necessitating that applicants engage in more comprehensive preparation than in previous years.

The E-2 visa permits nationals from treaty countries to reside and work in the United States based on a significant investment in a US business. Traditionally, London has been a favored location for E-2 applicants, recognized for its efficient interviews and reliable outcomes. However, both applicants and legal professionals are now observing a notable increase in the duration of interviews, heightened scrutiny, and a rise in denials under INA Section 214(b).

Although the fundamental laws and regulations governing E-2 visas remain unchanged, consular officers at the US Embassy in London have introduced several procedural modifications that are significantly affecting applicants.

Key Changes Include:

More Intensive Interviews: Interviews now last up to 30 minutes and include detailed questions about business plans, U.S. operations, financials, and the necessity of the applicant’s role in the company.

No Dedicated E Visa Officer: Applications are handled by a rotating pool of consular officers, leading to potential inconsistencies in interview outcomes.

Reduced Privacy and Increased Pressure: E-2 interviews are now conducted in the same area as Visa Control Unit cases, which typically involve applicants with criminal or admissibility issues.

Increased Application Scrutiny: Officers appear to be applying a “Buy American, Hire American” framework, often questioning why a U.S. citizen could not perform the proposed job.

These changes have transformed the E-2 visa interview from a brief formality into a highly detailed and sometimes unpredictable process. Applicants must now be prepared to clearly explain their investment, their business model, and their strategic importance to the U.S. enterprise.

Experts recommend that E-2 applicants:

Work closely with experienced legal counsel to ensure the application is accurate, complete, and compelling.

Prepare for in-depth interviews by rehearsing key details about business operations, financials, and their role in the company.

Organize and present strong supporting documentation, including business plans, financial records, and personnel charts.