Dutch Thru-Hiker Unveils Soul-Stirring Book on Jordan Trail

In a visually rich and emotionally compelling new book, Dutch thru-hiker Leo de long invites fellow adventurers to discover one of the world’s most awe-inspiring long-distance trails: the Jordan Trail.

Following his journey on foot across Jordan — from the lush green hills of Umm Qais in the north to the fiery red sands of Wadi Rum and the azure waters of the Red Sea — Leo de long captures the raw beauty, cultural depth, and transformative power of the Jordan Trail Thru Hike, a 40-day annual trekking event that crosses the country from north to south.

Leo de long said:

“This book is a photographic impression of one of the most inspiring trails in the world that includes tips both for hikers and Jordan visitors.”

The Jordan Trail spans over 675 kilometers, crossing more than 50 villages and towns, each offering a unique encounter with Jordan’s stunning landscapes and legendary hospitality. Hikers camp under star-drenched skies, descend into ancient canyons, and walk through history — all while forging unforgettable connections with fellow hikers and local communities.

Aimed at adventure seekers, cultural explorers, and those who find themselves most alive on the trail, this book is both a travelogue and a practical guide. It offers not only breathtaking photography and personal insights, but also essential information for those inspired to take on the Jordan Trail themselves.

The text is bilingual — in English and Dutch — making it accessible to a broad audience of Dutch and international adventurers. The book will be available within a few days through Bol.com, the Netherlands’ leading online retailer.

For more information about the Jordan Trail and how to join the next Thru Hike, go to visitjordantrail.org.