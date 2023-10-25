Dusit Thani Bangkok Hotel Appoints Swiss GM

Both properties are part of Dusit’s most ambitious project to date, Dusit Central Park, which is currently being built across from Lumpini Park in the heart of Bangkok on the site of the original Dusit Thani Bangkok Hotel.

This futuristic mixed-use development will also include a cutting-edge office tower, a luxury shopping mall, and a spacious public rooftop park.

The original Dusit Thani Bangkok Hotel initially appeared on the Bangkok skyline in 1970 as the city’s largest and tallest tower, famous for containing Bangkok’s most magnificent ballroom. The new Dusit Thani Bangkok, which is set to make its debut in the middle of 2024, marks a contemporary metamorphosis of the original hotel. The newly renovated hotel is a fitting tribute to its rich history since it was precisely planned to increase Dusit’s global profile while giving the brand a fresh take on its rich past.

The new Dusit Thani Bangkok will be a 49-story landmark with a distinctive golden tower, and it will provide a wide variety of culinary options, spa services, and event spaces.

Among these is a spectacular raised ballroom with views of Lumpini Park. All 257 of the hotel’s luxurious rooms and suites offer breathtaking views of the hotel’s large green sanctuary in the middle of the city.

The adjacent Dusit Residences, which is set to open at the beginning of 2026, is committed to embracing Dusit’s rich tradition and draws inspiration from Dusit’s distinctive brand of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality.

Mr. Rudin, a Swiss national, has more than three decades of experience as the head of luxury hotels operating under well-known brands like Shangri-La Hotels and Kempinski Hotels. Among the many important roles he has played in his career, he was the Opening General Manager of Shangri-La hotels in Abu Dhabi and Beijing and the Hotel Manager of Shangri-La Singapore.

He has extensive experience in the hospitality industry, having worked as the General Manager of the Kempinski Hotel Sindhorn in Bangkok and the Vice President of Operations for China and Southeast Asia at Kempinski Hotels, where he was responsible for the efficient running of 25 hotels.

Mr. Rudin has been named Managing Director of Dusit Thani Bangkok and Dusit Residences, where he will play a pivotal role in determining the success of both new properties in advance of their grand openings next year, including obtaining future MICE business.

“It is an honor and a privilege to be given responsibility for the care of these world-renowned Dusit properties,” stated Mr. Rudin. In his words, “I look forward to working with our exceptional teams to breathe vibrant life into Dusit’s storied legacy as we curate unparalleled guest experiences, continue to redefine hospitality’s highest standards, and deliver one of the most impressive venues for memorable meetings and events in Bangkok.”

Mr. Rudin has an Executive Education diploma from Cornell University, New York, and an Advanced diploma in Hotel Management from SHL (Schweizerische Hotel Fachschule Luzern).