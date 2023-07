Dusit International has rolled out a new group-wide sustainability initiative, Tree of Life, initially to all Dusit Hotels and Resorts worldwide, including 54 properties operating across 19 countries.

Intended to cover the entire Dusit group, the program will soon be introduced to other Dusit business units, including Dusit Hospitality Education, Dusit Foods, Property Development, and Hospitality-Related Services.