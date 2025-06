Current premium viewers: 5

Thai Hotel Operator Dusit Hotels and Resorts is opening Dusit Hotel AG Park, Chengdu. The hotel will join many other global brands with luxury properties in this Chinese city.

What sets the Dusit Hotel AG Park apart is its lush surroundings, situated amidst the Tianfu Agricultural Expo Park in Xinjin, Chengdu, making it a retreat-like property in this bustling city, renowned for its spicy hot pot dishes and the famous Giant Pandas.

Chengdu is in the Chinese province of Sichuan.