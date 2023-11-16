Airline News Airport News Aviation News Breaking Travel News Business Travel News Canada Travel Destination News eTurboNews | eTN European Travel News feeds Government News Ireland Travel News Update People in Travel and Tourism Rebuilding Travel Responsible Travel News Safer Travel Sustainable Tourism News Tourism Transportation News Travel Wire News UK Travel World Travel News

Dublin, Edinburgh and London Flights from Halifax on WestJet

Add Comment
17 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
2 min read
, Dublin, Edinburgh and London Flights from Halifax on WestJet, eTurboNews | eTN
Dublin, Edinburgh and London Flights from Halifax on WestJet
Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Dublin and London Gatwick were popular routes in the past, both for Atlantic Canadians and Europeans, and now Edinburgh route has been added for 2024.

WestJet announced the highly anticipated return of transatlantic service to Halifax today. With scheduled summer service to London, Dublin and Edinburgh, WestJet’s strategic investments will unlock new potential for Halifax’s business, leisure and tourism economies.

The resumption of service between Halifax and Europe, strengthens the region’s critical connections to global hubs, tourism and business economies, while bolstering leisure travel options in Atlantic Canada.

WestJet has connected Halifax Stanfield and key European destinations for several years, and we’re thrilled they plan to offer three non-stop transatlantic routes again next summer,” said Joyce Carter, President & CEO, Halifax International Airport Authority. “Dublin and London Gatwick were popular routes in the past, both for Atlantic Canadians and Europeans, and we’re delighted to add Edinburgh to our route map in 2024.”

Click to join World Tourism Network TODAY and receive 1 month FREE advertising or press release posting on eTurboNews! (for Business Members & Tourism Boards)

“We are thrilled to see the return of WestJet’s non-stop flights to these key destinations. Europe is an important market for Nova Scotia, and direct flights play a key role in leveraging these markets as people want to spend less time in transit and more time at their destination. The return of these routes help connect us to the global marketplace, bring new investment, support tourism growth and promote our province as a great place to visit, live and invest,” said Honorable Susan Corkum-Greek, Minister of Economic Development.

“We are delighted West Jet is renewing its commitment to Halifax and the Martimes by adding new direct flights across the pond, a valued travel destination for so many, with the promise of a boon for tourism in our region. Kudos to Joyce Carter and her team for the exceptional work to increase air access to and from Halifax Stanfield International Airport,” said Mayor Mike Savage.

WestJet Summer Transatlantic Capacity from Halifax

As the WestJet Group grows its position as Canada’s major leisure airline, WestJet’s resumption of service between Atlantic Canada and Europe will increase the capacity of the critical tourism pipeline between Nova Scotia and Europe.

WestJet RouteFrequencyStart DateDeparture time (local) Arrival time (local) 
Halifax – London (Gatwick)4x/weekApril 2811:00 p.m.9:04 a.m.
London (Gatwick) – Halifax 4x/weekApril 2911:00 a.m.1:46 p.m.
Halifax – Dublin4x/weekJune 1910:30 p.m.7:55 a.m.
Dublin – Halifax4x/weekJune 209:30 a.m.11:32 a.m.
Halifax – Edinburgh 3x/weekJune 2010:40 p.m.8:04 a.m.
Edinburgh – Halifax 3x/weekJune 219:30 a.m.11:38 a.m.

WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees serving more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

You may also like

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXing