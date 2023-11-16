Dublin, Edinburgh and London Flights from Halifax on WestJet

WestJet announced the highly anticipated return of transatlantic service to Halifax today. With scheduled summer service to London, Dublin and Edinburgh, WestJet’s strategic investments will unlock new potential for Halifax’s business, leisure and tourism economies.

The resumption of service between Halifax and Europe, strengthens the region’s critical connections to global hubs, tourism and business economies, while bolstering leisure travel options in Atlantic Canada.

“WestJet has connected Halifax Stanfield and key European destinations for several years, and we’re thrilled they plan to offer three non-stop transatlantic routes again next summer,” said Joyce Carter, President & CEO, Halifax International Airport Authority. “Dublin and London Gatwick were popular routes in the past, both for Atlantic Canadians and Europeans, and we’re delighted to add Edinburgh to our route map in 2024.”

“We are thrilled to see the return of WestJet’s non-stop flights to these key destinations. Europe is an important market for Nova Scotia, and direct flights play a key role in leveraging these markets as people want to spend less time in transit and more time at their destination. The return of these routes help connect us to the global marketplace, bring new investment, support tourism growth and promote our province as a great place to visit, live and invest,” said Honorable Susan Corkum-Greek, Minister of Economic Development.

“We are delighted West Jet is renewing its commitment to Halifax and the Martimes by adding new direct flights across the pond, a valued travel destination for so many, with the promise of a boon for tourism in our region. Kudos to Joyce Carter and her team for the exceptional work to increase air access to and from Halifax Stanfield International Airport,” said Mayor Mike Savage.

WestJet Summer Transatlantic Capacity from Halifax

As the WestJet Group grows its position as Canada’s major leisure airline, WestJet’s resumption of service between Atlantic Canada and Europe will increase the capacity of the critical tourism pipeline between Nova Scotia and Europe.

WestJet Route Frequency Start Date Departure time (local) Arrival time (local) Halifax – London (Gatwick) 4x/week April 28 11:00 p.m. 9:04 a.m. London (Gatwick) – Halifax 4x/week April 29 11:00 a.m. 1:46 p.m. Halifax – Dublin 4x/week June 19 10:30 p.m. 7:55 a.m. Dublin – Halifax 4x/week June 20 9:30 a.m. 11:32 a.m. Halifax – Edinburgh 3x/week June 20 10:40 p.m. 8:04 a.m. Edinburgh – Halifax 3x/week June 21 9:30 a.m. 11:38 a.m.

WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees serving more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.