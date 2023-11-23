Airport News Aviation News Business Travel News Entertainment News eTurboNews | eTN Ireland Travel News Update Tourism Investment News UK Travel

Dublin Airport Enhancing Area for ‘Plane Spotters’

Add Comment
42 mins ago
by Binayak Karki
1 min read
dublin airport,plane spotter, Dublin Airport Enhancing Area for &#8216;Plane Spotters&#8217;, eTurboNews | eTN
Avatar
Written by Binayak Karki

The picture seems to show an elevated observation spot with specific parking spaces in a landscaped roadside area.

<

Dublin Airport is considering enhancing the viewing area for plane spotters and recently shared a concept design on social media to gather feedback and gauge interest in the idea.

The airport is exploring options to improve the experience for plane spotters around the airport.

The picture seems to show an elevated observation spot with specific parking spaces in a landscaped roadside area.

The R108 near the southern end of runway 10/28 is currently a popular spot for plane spotters, who often gather in lay-bys and elevated areas for viewing.

Dublin Airport mentioned plans for new viewing areas but will reveal more information at a later date.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

You may also like

About the author

Avatar

Binayak Karki

Binayak - based in Kathmandu - is an editor and author writing for eTurboNews.

View all posts
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXing