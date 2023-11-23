Dublin Airport Enhancing Area for ‘Plane Spotters’

Dublin Airport is considering enhancing the viewing area for plane spotters and recently shared a concept design on social media to gather feedback and gauge interest in the idea.

The airport is exploring options to improve the experience for plane spotters around the airport.

The picture seems to show an elevated observation spot with specific parking spaces in a landscaped roadside area.

Dublin Airport is currently exploring potential options to improve viewing options for plane spotters around the airport. Here's one mock-up of what such a facility could look like. Would you use it?✈️ pic.twitter.com/RGqmbCB7Yc — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) November 22, 2023

The R108 near the southern end of runway 10/28 is currently a popular spot for plane spotters, who often gather in lay-bys and elevated areas for viewing.

Dublin Airport mentioned plans for new viewing areas but will reveal more information at a later date.