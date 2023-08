The second edition of Dubai Esports and Games Festival (DEF) was attended by over 27,000 people during the five-day event and gathered over 75,000 gamers from across the globe.

As the gaming sector grows exponentially, with the Gaming Market worth $546.99 Billion, growing at a 13.19% CAGR by 2030, DEF 2024, scheduled for 1st to 5th May, further underlines Dubai’s commitment to innovation and the growth of the esports and games industries on a global scale.