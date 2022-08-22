Drone Analytics Market Size to Grow by USD 5,269.4 Million, Majority of Growth to Originate from North America

The global drone analytics industry revenue reached USD 5,269.4 Million in 2021. This market is forecast to grow at a compound annually growth rate (CAGR), of 23%, between 2023-2032.

The main factors driving market growth are the increasing demand for drones as well as surging global IT spending, increasing preference for flight intelligence, escalating number of advancements for better drone development, and growing need for gathering real-time information on a specific area or building. The market’s major driver is the ability to analyze and monitor data to provide advanced insights that require less human intervention.

Demand in the Market:

In recent years, whole drone packages have seen a dramatic rise in demand. Drone usage has led to an increase in the demand for technology that performs different operations such as collecting and analysing data. High-resolution cameras used to capture video, image mapping and equipment tracking have led to a dramatic increase in the amount of drone data. Drone data can be unstructured, however. Drone analytics can be used to convert unstructured data into structured data that can then be used for analysis.

Global Drone Analytics Market growth has been driven by a simplified drone operation, rising demand from the commercial sector for drones, and the ability of Drone to analyze large quantities of data. The drone analytics market is being driven by factors such as the increased funding for drone analysis and the increasing demand from the regional commercial sector for analytical solutions.

The main driver of this growth is the increasing demand for advanced industry-specific analytical tools that enable companies to gain actionable insight from drone data.

Market Restraining Feature:

– Uncertain regulatory scenario: Over the past couple of years, there have been significant increases in the adoption and use of drone analytics. However, there are a few gaps in regulations and norms for this field in many underdeveloped and emerging countries. Additionally, drone operators may violate regulations if there are disputes between any state or municipal norms that regulate airspace property rights.

-The main factor that keeps you from falling prey to cybersecurity is the increased threat.

-Global Drone Analytics Market is hindered by the lack of highly-skilled personnel to operate Drones.

Table: Global Drone Analytics Market Report Coverage

Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 5,269.4 Mn Growth Rate 23.3% Historical Years 2016-2020 Base Year 2021 Quantitative Units USD In Mn No. of Pages in Report 200+ Pages No. of Tables & Figures 150+ Format PDF/Excel Sample Report Available – Click here to Get a Sample Report

Recent development

1.Percepto was a creator and manufacturer of autonomous drone technology. In November 2021, Percepto launched a novel drone with advanced AI-powered analytics to its 2022 Autonomous Inspection & Monitoring platform.

2. In May 2021, AeroVironment Inc. announced that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Telerob Gesellschaft fur Fernhantierungstechnik mbh. The acquisition will expand the company’s portfolio intelligent, multi-domain robotic system, which includes small and medium unmanned aircraft systems (UASs), tactical missile systems (UGVs), and unmanned ground vehicle (UGVs).

3. DroneDeploy Inc. has expanded its product lines in July 2019 to address the growing demand for a single platform that can handle all drone operations. The new products include workflow integration, drone operations management and inspection with manual flight.

Competitive arena

Airware

Pix4D

DroneDeploy

PrecisionHawk

Delta Drone

VIATechnik

AeroVironment

Esri

Other Key Players

Market Segmentation Evaluated in the Report:

Classified Applications of Drone Analytics Market:

Aerial Monitoring

Thermal Detection

3D Modeling

Ground Exploration

By Deployment

On-demand

On-premise

By End-Use

Transportation & Logistics

Construction & Infrastructure

Power & Utility

Agriculture

Oil & Gas

Other End-Uses

Promising Regions & Countries

North America (the United States, Canada and Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central and South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

The MiddleEast and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

