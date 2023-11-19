After a high-speed race through the streets of Sin City, the F1 Race in Las Vegas event ended with a thrilling finish that left sparks flying.

Getting drunk on Heineken was high on the agenda and the CEO of the Dutch beer company was in Las Vegas to count his winnings. He said:

“This race weekend epitomized the essence of Heineken’s partnership with the sport; delivering the ultimate in entertainment. It was more than a race, blending thrilling racing action with unforgettable fan experiences. What a way to introduce F1 to Vegas – a landmark debut.“ Bram Westenbrink, CEO Heineken

Heineken had two unique Beer Choices at the F1 in Las Vegas

Martin Garrix closes the Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix

To be fair he explained his company’s product portfolio that allows consumers to choose how they wanted to celebrate their F1® experience. The choice was Heineken Silver, the light beer hailed as the brand’s most significant innovation in the US market, or Heineken 0.0, the brewery’s popular non-alcoholic beer.

The race marked the first F1 in Las Vegas in over four decades. Max Verstappen from Red Bull claimed victory effortlessly, while Charles Leclerc from Ferrari secured second place by overtaking Verstappen’s teammate, Sergio Pérez, in the final lap.



After Verstappen took the victory, the podium celebrations, set against the neon shimmering Las Vegas backdrop, were elevated by an exclusive performance from global superstar DJ and producer Martin Garrix. His set, a symphonic interplay of light and music, reverberated through the hearts of the fans, marking an exhilarating close to the race weekend. The epic set kicked off the podium celebrations after the first F1® race in Las Vegas in over 40 years.

Max Verstappen effortlessly claimed victory in the first F1 race

Celebrities

The 2023 FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX attracted numerous A-list celebrities to one of the most significant entertainment events in years.

Renowned stars such as Patrick Dempsey, Brad Pitt, ASAP Rocky, Rihanna, Simone Ashley, and Shaquille O’Neal were seen enjoying the thrilling race, creating a perfect blend of speed and star power.

Heineken® elevated the in-race entertainment with the impressive three-level Heineken House, which brought the vibrant nightlife of Las Vegas to the trackside.

The lineup featured renowned DJs like DJ Pee .

.. and DJ Tennis b2b Carlita, ensuring an unforgettable experience.

Additionally, Heineken made history as the first beer company to advertise on the iconic Sphere, captivating Las Vegas with stunning ice-themed visuals and further establishing themselves as pioneers in the entertainment industry.

The Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix was the race that Martin Garrix, a globally acclaimed DJ and producer, had been eagerly anticipating.

It enhanced the celebration at select races this season. Garrix expressed his excitement for the remarkable enthusiasm and support from the crowd and fans. Playing at the inaugural edition of the Grand Prix, Garrix felt extremely privileged to be part of such a momentous event.

However, some F1 attendees were not as fortunate.

They were forced to leave the viewing areas on Thursday due to a lengthy delay caused by technical issues with the course.

Consequently, these disappointed fans became plaintiffs in a class-action lawsuit against the racing organization asking for $30,000 each.

This mixed reaction reflects the fluctuating reception to Formula 1’s return to Las Vegas. Despite supporters’ enthusiasm for the sport’s growing popularity in the U.S. and the anticipated economic benefits, there have been setbacks along the way.

Local residents had complained for weeks about traffic chaos. Hotels had to lower rates to attract more spectators.

With the event last year in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Heineken had to catch up as a sponsor to make sure everyone had plenty of beer. This resulted definitely in a different level of enjoyment compared to the event in Jeddah, where alcohol was not allowed.

Las Vegas means business is not just a slogan.