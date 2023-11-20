Dream Yacht Worldwide Renews Fleet with 77 New Catamarans

The British Virgin Islands, French Polynesia, and the Bahamas are the top choices for American travelers among the various destinations offered by Dream Yacht Worldwide in the South Pacific, Caribbean, and Americas. On the other hand, Saint-Martin, Guadeloupe, and Martinique are more appealing to Europeans. From November to April, these paradise destinations attract over 35,000 vacationers, with 85% opting for bareboat bookings (with or without skipper) and the remaining 15% going for cabin cruises.

Dream Yacht Worldwide, Dream Yacht Worldwide’s position as a top yacht charter company and trailblazer in democratizing sailing is further reinforced by this fleet upgrade. Overall, Dream Yacht offers 850 boats across 42 bases worldwide.

“This fleet update represents a significant step forward,” shared Loïc Bonnet, founder of Dream Yacht Worldwide. “It has been several years since we have undertaken a renewal on such a scale, integrating the latest boat models with premium equipment, to guarantee our customers an exceptional experience at sea.”

By the end of this year, the Dream Yacht Worldwide fleet will be expanded with 77 newly acquired catamarans. Most of these vessels come equipped with high-quality amenities, including generators for uninterrupted power supply, air-conditioning systems, and watermakers for producing freshwater.