Dr. Walter Mzembi, Zimbabwe’s former Minister of Tourism and Foreign Affairs — once one of Africa’s most respected political figures and a leading voice in global tourism diplomacy until today — has been imprisoned in Zimbabwe since June 14, without formal charges or a trial date. What is the role of President Emmerson Mnangagwa from Zimbabwe and Zurab Pololikashvili, the current UN-Tourism Secretary General.

Dr. Walter Mzembi’s next court date is now scheduled for the end of November and has been moved forward again and again, with no end in sight or explanation. His lawyers’ urgent appeals for release have gone unanswered, while the government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa remains silent.

In addition, Mzembi had been fighting for his life in a prison hospital, chained to his bed, but after improvement of his health condition, he was moved back into the regular prison population

A Political Rival Silenced

Mzembi, long seen as a political rival to Mnangagwa, returned to Zimbabwe earlier this year after what sources close to his family describe as a “false assurance of safe passage” from the president himself. Before his return, Mzembi had been living in Zambia. Upon his arrival, he was detained and has since been held under unclear legal grounds.

Mnangagwa, who seized power in 2017 after ousting longtime ruler Robert Mugabe, branded his government the “Second Republic” or “New Dispensation” — a supposed break from decades of corruption and repression. However, his administration has been repeatedly accused of continuing those same abuses. Human rights organizations and Western governments have denounced arbitrary arrests, election manipulation, and the persecution of political opponents.

In 2024, the United States sanctioned President Mnangagwa, First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa, and senior officials for their alleged involvement in corruption and human rights violations, including gold smuggling and illicit currency dealings.

Justice Under Political Control

At the center of Mzembi’s continued imprisonment is Attorney General Virginia Mabiza, an influential figure appointed by Mnangagwa on November 1, 2023. She is the first woman to hold the position — but accusations of politicizing the justice system have marred her tenure.

Legal observers say Mabiza has “single-handedly blocked” motions for Mzembi’s release, even as due process deadlines have lapsed.

Rumors circulating on social media and in Zimbabwean tabloids have hinted at a personal relationship between Mabiza and Mnangagwa — allegations that remain unverified and should be treated with caution. What is clear, however, is that Mabiza has become a central enforcer of Mnangagwa’s political will.

Diplomatic sources claim that when Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema privately raised concerns about Mzembi’s detention, Mnangagwa warned him not to interfere, calling it “a private matter”—a statement that underscores how justice in Zimbabwe has become personalized and politicized.

Corruption and Tourism: A National Contradiction in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe continues to rank among Africa’s most corruption-prone nations.

Both domestic watchdogs and international investors cite nepotism, patronage networks, and extortion as endemic.

Even the tourism sector — once a key pillar of Mzembi’s reform agenda — has been tainted. In 2019, then Tourism Minister Prisca Mupfumira was arrested for allegedly embezzling US$95 million from the national pension fund.

Ironically, while Mzembi languishes in prison, UN Tourism (formerly UNWTO) has publicly lauded Zimbabwe’s leadership.

At the 2024 Regional Forum on Gastronomy Tourism for Africa in Victoria Falls, UN Tourism Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili praised the hospitality of Zimbabwe’s First Lady and expressed support for government-led tourism initiatives, including a new “Tourism Academy for Culinary Arts.”

UN Tourism Politics: The Zurab Connection

The connection between Mzembi’s imprisonment and UN Tourism may go deeper than appearances.

Dr. Mzembi was Pololikashvili’s main rival in the 2017 election for Secretary-General of the then–UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). Following a controversial vote — marred by reports of procedural manipulation and diplomatic pressure — Pololikashvili emerged victorious.

According to sources familiar with UNWTO internal discussions, the organization promised Mzembi in 2018 not to publicly expose irregularities from that election in exchange for a senior role to help reform the process. That promise was never fulfilled.

Today, Pololikashvili faces growing scrutiny as he seeks African bloc support not to confirm the next Secretary-General-elect, Shaikha Al Nowais from the United Arab Emirates, and to explore an unprecedented third term at UN Tourism for himself.

Mzembi’s firsthand knowledge of the 2017 election’s internal dealings could become a serious liability — and his silence, conveniently, ensures the issue stays buried.

Regional Diplomacy and the Cost of Silence

Analysts suggest Mnangagwa’s political calculus may extend beyond Zimbabwean politics.

By neutralizing Mzembi, he shields both his own government from an articulate critic and Pololikashvili from a potential whistleblower.

In return, Zimbabwe gains diplomatic cover and international legitimacy from UN Tourism’s public praise — a soft-power exchange that benefits both men.

African leaders are now being courted not to endorse the UAE Secretary General-elect and reopen the election for Secretary General. This could open a door for Pololikashvili’s continued leadership of UN Tourism. Yet behind the polished speeches and tourism summits lies an uncomfortable truth: one of Africa’s most capable tourism visionaries remains imprisoned, his voice suppressed by the same system he once sought to reform.

A Fight for Freedom — and for Integrity

Dr. Walter Mzembi’s case is emblematic of a deeper crisis: the capture of justice by political elites and the collusion between local power and international diplomacy.

As his lawyers continue to press for his release, the world watches — largely in silence.

If Mzembi remains behind bars, it will not just be a personal tragedy. It will be a litmus test for Zimbabwe’s rule of law, Africa’s diplomatic integrity, and the credibility of global institutions that claim to represent transparency and fairness.