Dr. Jens Thraenhart confirmed WTN, and TIME 2023 Bali

Dr.Jens Thrasenhart just bought a ticket to Bali, Indonesia to attend TIME 2023, the World Tourism Network Summit. He explained why.

Small and medium-sized tourism leaders, government leaders, professionals from associations, and larger companies in the global travel sector are getting ready for TIME 2023 in Bali, taking place on September 29 and 30.

TIME2023 is the first Global Executive Summit by the World Tourism Network, focusing on SMEs in tourism in its 133 member countries.

It will bring international delegates to Bali to discuss projects, and initiatives and conclude important agreements.

High Leval Ministerial Discussion

Dr. Thraenhart will be attending the high-level ministerial discussion with the Hon Sandiaga Uno (Indonesia), Hon. Edmund Bartlett (Jamaica), and the announcement of the first Climate Friendly Club by SunX and Professor Geoffrey Lipman

Dr. Jens Thraenhart

Among these leaders is Dr. Jens Thraenhart. He recently retired from his post as CEO of the Barbados Tourism Board and is now based in Bangkok Thailand building a new bridge for tourism opportunities between Asia and Africa. Before Dr. Thraenhart was leading the Mekong Forum in Bangkok.

WTN Hero Award

Jens is also a recipient of the WTN Hero Award.

In confirming his participation in TIME 2023 he said:

“The theme for the upcoming TiME 2023 Executive Summit in Bali is very important in these challenging times. Small and Micro business and social enterprises not only bring out the authenticity of a destination which is what travellers are looking to experience but is also aligned to the SDGs by supporting sustainable consumption and inclusive growth.

“The Global Alliance of Social Enterprises in Tourism (GASET) looks to build a community and support network of responsible travel businesses and aligns with regional formations such as the Experience Mekong Connection.”

WTN Chairman

WTN Chairman Juergen Steinmetz said: “We’re very excited to have Jens in Bali. He is an undisputed experienced leader in our sector, and will tremendously add to TIME2023 and help set the direction for the World Tourism Network.

World Tourism Network

The World Tourism Network is the long-overdue voice of small and medium-sized travel and tourism businesses in 133 member countries.

By bringing together private and public sector members on regional and global platforms, WTN advocates for its members on a chapter (regional) and a global level, connecting large companies, and governments to coordinate activities, that would also benefit Small and Medium-sized businesses of the sector.

The SME.travel seal is helping businesses with global awareness, recognition, and establishing trust when dealing with potential clients.

Join WTN or TIME2023

Membership starts from $9.99 and information is available on www.wtn.travel

More information on TIME2023 can be found on www.time2023.com