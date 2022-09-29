Double award win for IMEX America

The Grand Award for the Show with the Most Commendable Green Initiatives was given by Trade Show Executive (TSE) to the IMEX Group.

The sustainability achievements of IMEX America were honored recently at an international industry awards. The Grand Award for the Show with the Most Commendable Green Initiatives was given by Trade Show Executive (TSE) to the IMEX Group in recognition of the sustainability successes at IMEX America 2021.

Last year’s show, held at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, also ranked 57 in the prestigious Gold 100. This listing recognises the top trade shows held in the U.S. based on net square feet of paid exhibit space.

The TSE team chose IMEX America as the winner of the Grand Award for the Show with the Most Commendable Green Initiatives in recognition of some stand-out sustainability successes at 2021’s show:

The show achieved its highest landfill diversion rate to-date of 95%.

This along with recycling, composting and donation efforts meant the show achieved the industry threshold for a ‘zero-waste event’

100% of carbon emissions from host venue MGM convention center were offset

12,000+ plastic water bottles were eliminated through reuse and provision of alternatives

These sustainability highlights are detailed in an independently verified annual sustainability impact report. The report makes public the show’s energy use, F&B, materials consumption and reuse, community impact and more. As a result, IMEX America also achieved MeetGreen’s highest level of environmental recognition: Visionary status.

Carina Bauer, CEO of the IMEX Group, comments: “These two awards are a wonderful recognition of the hard work, dedication and sheer passion of our team who delivered an outstanding IMEX America last year under exceptional circumstances. It was our first show in over two years, and a milestone for the sector as the very first international event to open after the lifting of the U.S. travel ban.

“To win the Grand Award for the Show with the Most Commendable Green Initiatives is a particular joy: sustainability has been baked into the show since its launch over 10 years ago. We measure and build on our planet-friendly activities year on year and have laid the groundwork to achieve similar sustainability success at this year’s show, opening October 10.”

This year’s IMEX America takes place at the Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, and opens with Smart Monday, powered by MPI on Monday October 10, followed by the three-day trade show October 11-13.

