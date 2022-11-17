Don’t just travel to Barbados, make it your new home!

Over the past couple of years, the world has redefined the way people work. In Barbados, they say, why not work on the beach?

The Welcome Stamp

On June 30, 2020, the Barbados Government announced the introduction of the 12-month Barbados Welcome Stamp – a visa that allows you to relocate and work from one of the world’s most beloved tourism destinations.

Sure, the sun, sea and sand are major perks, but Barbados has so much more than that to offer. It is the home of friendly people, professional and modern services, quality education, and most importantly, safety and security. Whether you’re a single looking for a change of pace (and place) or a family hoping to create new experiences and make new memories, Barbados has it all.

This new remote work program establishes a visa to allow people to work remotely in Barbados for a maximum of 12 months. The visa is available to anyone who meets the visa requirements and whose work is location independent, whether individuals or families. If this sounds like something you’d be interested in, you’re in luck. The application process is online and easily facilitated. Even better, once approved, the Barbados 12-Month Welcome Stamp visa is valid for one year, and if you love it (and Barbados is confident you will), you can easily reapply.

How to Apply

So you’re ready to start your remote-work life in Barbados – now what?

Well, following the application process is super simple. You will need for the visa requirements:

Passport sized photograph Principal Applicant and all other members of the Family Group over the age of 18 (if applicable).

Bio data page of passport – Principal Applicant and all other members the Family Group (if applicable).

Proof of relationship of Principal Applicant to all other members of the Family Group.

Applicants must also make an annual income of at least US$50,000 over the 12 months you intend to have the travel stamp.

Applications are typically approved within 7 business days, after which the payment of the applicable, non-refundable fees (Individual – US$2,000.00, Family Bundle – US$3,000.00) will be due. Fees must be paid within 28 days of application approval.

Living in Barbados

There a wide range of accommodation here, from budget-friendly studios to beachfront luxury condos. Whether you’re looking for a cozy family home, a modern studio apartment ,or simply a room to rent, you’ll find something that suits your needs perfectly.

What about pets?

Well, they are part of your family, too, aren’t they? So, of course they can come-after all, they certainly wouldn’t want to miss out on a trip to Barbados. Just ensure that all the relevant paperwork to prepare their travel is filled out and be sure that your chosen accommodation is pet-friendly and you’re good to go. For more detailed information on travel requirements for pets-please see the below.

– Requirements and Rules for Pets Travelling into Barbados

– U.S. requirements for Pets Travelling from the United States to Barbados

Working in Barbados

It’s important to note that this visa is for remote work only, i.e., for companies and individuals outside of Barbados. What does this mean? Well, a couple things:

You will not be liable to pay Barbados Income Tax and, therefore, will not be subject to any double taxation.

However, visitors will be subject to Barbados’ 17.5% VAT on any products and services purchased on island.

Note, that if you ultimately decide to start a business here in Barbados, there is a very competitive corporate tax rate of between 1%-5.5%. To find out more, visit Invest Barbados.

You’ll find Barbados well equipped for all remote work needs. The island boasts the fastest fiber Internet and mobile services in the Caribbean and many local cafes and several public spaces across Bridgetown offer free public Wi-Fi.

There are also many co-working and office spaces available (for times when you don’t want to work on the beach!), such as large communal work spaces like Regus located in the West of the island or TEN Habitat, located in the city’s capital, Bridgetown. It’s ideal space for smaller teams. For a more central location, check out Desktop.bb, which offers a fully-furnished air conditioned office located in the central parish of St. George.

Playing in Barbados

Visitors to Barbados highlight the friendliness of the people as its greatest asset, but Barbados’ quality of life goes much beyond this. It combines breathtaking beauty with a unique environment of clean air, pure drinking water, year-round sunshine, and a spirit of vitality. As a country with one of the highest standards of living in the developing world, Barbados offers an excellent education system, an outstanding healthcare system, affordable housing, world-class telecommunications, and most utilities are available island wide. It caters to all tastes and budgets from the luxury to the self-catering. There is much to discover about the island and always something to do. So what are you waiting for? Pack your bags and pack them well, because you’re moving to Barbados! Apply here.

