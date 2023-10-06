Dominican Republic Sustainable Luxury Tourism Strategy

The Dominican Republic has been working closely with the private sector to introduce sustainable luxury tourism strategy – combining traditional luxury elements with sustainable ideals – into its top destinations, such as Punta Cana-Bavaro, Cap Cana, Puerto Plata, Samana and Santo Domingo, as well as its new tourism centres, including Pedernales and Miches.

The island nation seeks to go beyond the many natural and cultural riches that have made it a tourism hotspot in the Caribbean by inviting visitors to be a part of its conservation efforts while enjoying luxury experiences. By leveraging both its natural beauty and strong tourism strategy, the country hopes to entice a record-breaking 10 million tourists to its shores by the end of 2023.

Dominican Ministry of Tourism data suggests that this new form of luxury will attract more tourists, especially from the UK. Of the 173,728 UK tourists who visited the country in 2022, 33% chose luxury getaways.

After identifying upward trends in luxury tourism and sustainability, the Dominican Republic has adapted its tourism strategy to address both.