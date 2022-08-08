Doha to Qassim, Saudi Arabia flight on Qatar Airways returns

Passengers will benefit from airline’s international network of over 150 destinations across Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas

Qatar Airways will resume services to its fifth destination in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Qassim, with three weekly flights starting 22 August. The airline will increase to four weekly flights from 2 September 2022.

The award-winning airline will also introduce additional four weekly flights to Riyadh starting 18 August 2022, bringing the total to 20 weekly flights to meet the growing inbound and outbound travel demand.

Qatar Airways currently operates 93 weekly flights to four key cities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The addition of Qassim and the four additional flights to Riyadh will increase the number of Qatar Airways’ weekly flights to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to 101 non-stop flights.

The resumption of services and enhanced capacity is part of the state-owned airline’s ongoing efforts to expand its services in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and to provide greater choice and seamless connectivity to its passengers.

Passengers flying from and to Qassim will enjoy seamless connectivity to over 150 destinations within the airline’s extensive global network in Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas via the World’s Best Airport, Hamad International Airport.

Passengers can also enjoy the airline’s newly integrated rewards currency, Avios, providing them even greater opportunities to accumulate points and leverage exciting innovations in redeeming and spending their rewards.

In addition, Qatar Airways loyalty program members will retain their well-earned rewards balance and will be able to continue enjoying the redemption opportunities they currently have.

