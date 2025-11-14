Dodo4Kids: A Story of Hope for Climate-Friendly Travel

Dodo4Kids brings a quirky, reincarnated Dodo to life as he travels the world, teaching children about the climate crisis and the power of Climate-Friendly Travel. Through stories, adventures, and hope-filled lessons, the Dodo inspires the next generation to explore responsibly and shape a healthier planet for tomorrow.

Once upon a time—long after the real dodos had disappeared from the world—a curious and cheerful Dodo found himself mysteriously reincarnated. This new Dodo wasn’t here by accident. He had a mission.

As the world’s leaders gathered at the Climate COP in Belem to discuss our planet’s future, and as UN Tourism worked on its role in this global challenge, the people at SUNx Malta wondered: What if we could inspire the next generation before it’s too late?

Their answer became a program called Dodo4Kids, created with the support of their global partner PATA.

A Dodo Returns

In this story, the Dodo travels from one corner of the world to another—Malta, Mauritius, Uganda, Bali, Ukraine—visiting iconic tourism destinations and meeting children everywhere he goes. He carries with him stories from the past, warnings about the present, and—most importantly—hope for the future.

Whenever the Dodo arrives in a new place, he gathers families together and speaks to the youngest listeners first.

He tells them:

how the climate is changing

how nature needs their help

how travel can be Climate Friendly—resilient, sustainable, and positive for the planet

The children listen, their eyes wide with curiosity. With every story he shares, the Dodo sparks new ideas and dreams of a world where people explore with care, respect, and responsibility.

A Mission for the Next Generation

Professor Geoffrey Lipman, President of SUNx Malta, explains why this quirky bird matters so much.



“The data shows we’re not meeting the goals of the Paris Agreement, the SDGs, or the Biodiversity Convention,” he says. “So why not put our faith in the next generation? Our kids and grandkids will be the decision-makers of 2050. Dodo4Kids helps them start that journey today.”

Noor Ahmad Hamid, CEO of PATA, agrees.



“To inspire children to travel with curiosity and care is to shape the future of tourism itself,” he says. “Dodo4Kids brings this vision to life through fun and imagination.”

Stories That Inspire Action

Through e-books, cartoons, and creative adventures, the Dodo teaches children that even small actions can shape a better world. He turns lessons of loss—like the extinction of his own species—into messages of courage and responsibility.

Instead of a symbol of the past, the Dodo becomes a bright guide for the future.

A Global Invitation

SUNx Malta and PATA invite the Travel & Tourism community to join them in spreading the Dodo’s message. With every partnership, every family reached, and every child inspired, the world moves closer to a climate-friendly future.

And so the Dodo continues his journey—wingless, but full of determination—spreading hope from one young explorer to the next.

Get it!

Home Powered by SUNx MALTA

Dodo4Kids e-books for Malta, Mauritius, Uganda, Bali & Ukraine on Amazon.com

For more information, please contact: [email protected]

www.dodo4kids.com



Dodo4Kids #COP30 #Belem #GreenTourism #ClimateResilience #NaturePositive