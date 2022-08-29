Docking Station Market Will Accelerate at a CAGR of over 6.5% through 2022-2032

The global docking station market size accounted for USD 1.47 billion in 2021. It is expected to expand at an annual growth rate of 6.5% (CAGR).

The rising rage of the Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) work culture to lower costs and improve flexibility and efficiency helps industry development. As mentioned, there is a growing demand for more rapid data transfer. While the COVID-19 epidemic significantly disrupted businesses, it did not affect notebooks, laptops, and accessories manufacturers. These products were quickly sold out in a quiet market for electronics manufacturers, with offices closing and professionals relying solely on their individual devices to work at home. All major brands saw a rapid rise in demand, from market leader HP to premium player Apple to China’s Lenovo and Asus.

Get a sample PDF copy for complete report coverage here:

https://market.us/report/docking-station-market/request-sample/

The industry is thriving, and brands are spending better attention to their consumers. They have been changing their marketing technique to get customer attention. Most brands in the enterprise were forced to focus on e-tailing and direct-to-client channels after the coronavirus pandemic. The companies have increased sponsorship and partnership spending to reach a wider audience and improve brand visibility. The demand for these consoles has increased significantly due to the increase in the gaming console market and technological advances in many audiovisual devices.

Vendors in the gaming sector offer customized products in various portable options, such as the Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue Joy-Console and the Nintendo Switch With Neon Red. The demand for docking stations will increase due to the increasing popularity of esports and the increasing number of gaming subscriptions. However, technological advancements like mesh networking and Bluetooth technology may slow the industry’s growth. Digitalization is changing value chains in a new way and creating opportunities for structural change and value addition. These factors will drive market growth by increasing demand for smartphones, tablets, personal computers, and laptops.

Driving Factors

The docking station is designed to assist electronic device users

Docking stations connect external devices to electronic devices like laptops, computers, and cell phones. These docking stations allow users to attach additional accessories to digital equipment to increase their utility and convenience for professional use. This is one advantage of docking stations that electronic device users have.

For example, most computers have at least two to three USB ports. Its utility is limited if a user wants to connect more than one device to a laptop. The docking station requires only one connection, as other devices such as a scanner or printer can be connected to it to make it a desktop computer. This allows consumers to carry such devices around and increases the market for docking stations.

Restraining Factor

Introducing multi-featured and advanced smartphones has led to a decline in desktop sales. The majority of OEM docking stations do not work with laptops. The rising use of wireless technologies may also limit the demand for cordless technology, which could adversely affect the docking station market over the forecast period.

Market Key Trends

The Demand for docking stations has increased due to the increase in office space.

Because they offer additional convenience, docking stations make a great addition to work environments. Rotating staff, guests, and visitors can use docking stations to get to their travel destinations. Other benefits of office docking stations include a clutter-free environment, reduced space usage, increased productivity, and a cleaner working environment.

The Global Docking Station Market is likely to be driven by rapid digitalization around the globe

Customers increasingly use mobile devices, and there is a greater demand for docking stations. Due to their multifunctionality, docking stations are sure to grow in popularity. They can be used for audio input, USB ports, and Ethernet connections. The rapidly growing IT sector also creates a growing demand for equipment and computers. This factor is expected to drive the worldwide docking station market.

Key Developments

Targus Corporation launched the Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station, which has 96W Power Delivery, in April 2022. It features Thunderbolt speed and high-resolution graphics. Various connectors can be used to support today’s content creators and companies. You can connect it to either two 8K HDR monitors at 30Hz, or two 4K UHD displays at 60Hz. It also includes several connectors to accommodate office accessories like a keyboard, mouse, hard drive, and other items. These include two USB-C connections and five USB-A 3.0 Gen 1 ports.

January 24, 2022, Plugable Technology launched the USB4-HUB3A. It includes a downstream USB port, three downstream USB–C ports, a power supply, three downstream USB–C ports, and an interface to the laptop. The USB4-HUB3A is compatible with older and newer devices and systems. It also uses Intel’s Goshen Ridge chipset. Plugable Technologies will be able to expand its product line and cater to large numbers of customers with this expansion.

Кеу Маrkеt Ѕеgmеntѕ:

Proper segmentation is given below based on product, Distribution channel, and connectivity.

By Product

Smartphone & Tablet

Laptop

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Connectivity

Wireless

Wired

Маrkеt Кеу Рlауеrѕ:

Below are the major players included in the Docking Station market report,

Dell Technologies Inc.

ACCO Brands Corporation

Lenovo Group Ltd

HP Development Company L.P

Plugable Technologies

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

Acer Inc

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd

Apple, Inc

IMARC Group

Other Major Players

Key Regions and Countries covered іn thе rероrt:

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Russia Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Which region will hold the largest share of the Global Docking Station Market?

What are the key players in the Global Docking Station Market Market?

What is the size of the docking station market?

What is the growth rate of docking stations?

What are the segments covered by Global Docking Station Market Report?

Trending Reports

Base Station Antennas Market Status | Future Roadmap by 2032

Hand Packing Station Market Growth | Demonstrates A Spectacular Growth By 2032

Emergency Eye Wash Stations Market Share | Sales and Growth Rate, Assessment to 2032

LTE Base Station Devices Market Size, Growth, Share [HOW TO INCREASE]| Growth Status, Revenue Expectation to 2032

Civil Aircraft Video Docking System Market Size | Value Projected to Expand by 2022-2032

About Market.us

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Private Limited) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report providing firm.

Contact Details:

Global Business Development Team – Market.us

Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300 New York City, NY 10170, United States

Phone: +1 718 618 4351 (International), Phone: +91 78878 22626 (Asia)

Email: [email protected]

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News