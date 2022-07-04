Do you love the United States of America? Happy 4th of July!

On July 4th it shows. America still is the magnet of the world. The land of the free. America is a proud and beautiful country. Here is why:

Today is July 4th, America’s birthday. Every American from coast to coast and beyond is celebrating and honoring this national day of pride and unity.

Happy birthday America and many more from all of us at eTurboNews!

It’s the holiday everyone agrees on. No matter if you are a Democrat, or Republican, no matter if you are white, African American, Asian, Latino, Pacific Islander, or Native American, no matter if you were born in the United States or you are a first-generation immigrant.

No matter if you reside in a multi-million dollar home, are locked up in a prison or are rotting in a homeless shelter, every American agrees on celebrating the fourth of July. This is a day of national togetherness, and a day of freedom and liberty for all.

This is the day when people should get reminded that the United States is run by a government elected by the people. This government is for the people and employed by the people.

The 4th of July has been a beacon of unity throughout times when unity was far from reality. This year is such a year.

After two years of a pandemic, a recession, a sudden threat of war, and a complete divide between liberals and conservatives – it has not been easy.

The United States has always been loved and hated at the same time. This becomes more relevant and more of a reality today. It applies both domestically and overseas.

The experiences of cultures, races, and heritage brought this country together and formed the sole of this country. It means this country is built by immigrants from every corner of the globe.

Money talks, and it shows. Americans have a big heart, but Americans are also gamblers. Americans are naive, like big children. It’s what makes this country so innocent in a big way, and so violent in another way.

America remains a country of big dreams. Dreams sometimes become a reality overnight, but more often fall apart into depression and frustration.

Country Western singer Lacy Dalton summarized a lot of these dreams in her song: “16th Avenue”:

From the corners of the country

From the cities and the farms

With years and years of living

Tucked up underneath their arms

They walk away from everything

Just to see a dream come true

So God bless the boys who make the noise

On 16th Avenue

With a million-dollar spirit

And an old flattop guitar

They drive to town with all they own

In a hundred-dollar car

‘Cause one time someone told them

About a friend of a friend they knew

Who owns, you know, a studio

On 16th Avenue

Now some were born to money

They’ve never had to say ?Survive?

And others swing a 9-pound hammer

Just to stay alive

There’s cowboys drunks and Christians

Mostly white and black and blue

They’ve all dialed the phone collect to home

From 16th Avenue

Ah, but then one night in some empty room

Where no curtains ever hung

Like a miracle some golden words

Rolled off of someone’s tongue

And after years of being nothing

They’re all looking right at you

And for a while they’ll go in style

On 16th Avenue

It looked so uneventful

So quiet and discreet

But a lot of lives where changed

Down on that little one way street

‘Cause they walk away from everything

Just to see a dream come true

So God bless the boys who make the noise

On 16th Avenue

Stocks, gold, cars, yachts, homeless people, drug use- all of this is America.

America is a place of progress, inventions, and medical and technical breakthroughs, but America is also a country with terrible health care, powerful insurance companies, and roads that would be declared unsafe in many parts of the world.

America is a beautiful country. Many visitors to the Grand Canyon, many people watching the waves on Oahu’s Northshore in Hawaii,, the skyline of Manhattan, the prairies, the desert, the mountains, and the beaches have tears in their eyes from the beauty this country can display.

In America, you find every race, every type of food, religion, and philosophy. America is so perfect and so imperfect at the same time. Yes, there is a Starbucks and a McDonalds on every corner in so many cities.

Americans love their country, and this makes America great, every day again, and over again.

Happy Birthday, America, we are all in this together!

The Star-Spangled Banner

O say can you see, by the dawn’s early light,

What so proudly we hail’d at the twilight’s last gleaming,

Whose broad stripes and bright stars through the perilous fight

O’er the ramparts we watch’d were so gallantly streaming?

And the rocket’s red glare, the bombs bursting in air,

Gave proof through the night that our flag was still there,

O say does that star-spangled banner yet wave

O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave?

On the shore dimly seen through the mists of the deep

Where the foe’s haughty host in dread silence reposes,

What is that which the breeze, o’er the towering steep,

As it fitfully blows, half conceals, half discloses?

Now it catches the gleam of the morning’s first beam,

In full glory reflected now shines in the stream,

’Tis the star-spangled banner – O long may it wave

O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave!

And where is that band who so vauntingly swore,

That the havoc of war and the battle’s confusion

A home and a Country should leave us no more?

Their blood has wash’d out their foul footstep’s pollution.

No refuge could save the hireling and slave

From the terror of flight or the gloom of the grave,

And the star-spangled banner in triumph doth wave

O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave.

O thus be it ever when freemen shall stand

Between their lov’d home and the war’s desolation!

Blest with vict’ry and peace may the heav’n rescued land

Praise the power that hath made and preserv’d us a nation!

Then conquer we must, when our cause it is just,

And this be our motto – “In God is our trust,”

And the star-spangled banner in triumph shall wave

O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave.

