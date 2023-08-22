Do you Have a World Elite Master Card? Enjoy your Flight Delay

Mastercard Trust Club World Card and World Elite Card cardholders, in a new partnership with Collinson, will get instant access to Collinson’s LoungeKey network of over 1,400 airport lounges globally

Lounge services include complimentary food and beverages.

Master cardholders will only be able to enter the lounge in an event of a flight delay. Eligible cardholders will not need to complete a claim form; they will automatically be sent a notification of their flight delay and a digital lounge access voucher, through which they can easily redeem their real-time travel benefit.