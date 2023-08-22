Newsletter Short News Travel Secrets Travel Technology News World Travel News

Do you Have a World Elite Master Card? Enjoy your Flight Delay

18 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
1 min read
Mastercard Trust Club World Card and World Elite Card cardholders, in a new partnership with Collinson, will get instant access to Collinson’s LoungeKey network of over 1,400 airport lounges globally

Lounge services include complimentary food and beverages.

Master cardholders will only be able to enter the lounge in an event of a flight delay. Eligible cardholders will not need to complete a claim form; they will automatically be sent a notification of their flight delay and a digital lounge access voucher, through which they can easily redeem their real-time travel benefit.

