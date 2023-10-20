Djibouti Rescue Operation Saved 150 Trafficked Migrants

On October 16, 2023, the Khor-Angar maritime coastline surveillance post of the Djibouti Coast Guard conducted a significant Djibouti rescue operation to combat human trafficking.

They successfully rescued 150 vulnerable migrants, including 87 men and 63 women of Ethiopian origin, who were in distress on a galba boat near Godoria. This operation not only saved lives and ensured the safety of the migrants but also led to the apprehension of the smugglers responsible for this dangerous attempt. The rescued migrants received essential humanitarian aid, and authorities are working on their safe return to Ethiopia.

This Djibouti rescue operation highlights the unwavering dedication of the Djibouti Coast Guard to securing Djibouti’s territorial waters and combating criminal networks involved in human trafficking.