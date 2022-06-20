Disney Wish calls Port Canaveral its new homeport

Port Canaveral today welcomed home Disney Cruise Line’s newest cruise ship, the Disney Wish. The long-awaited addition to the Port Canaveral based Disney fleet arrived before dawn this morning escorted by a flotilla of Port-based tugboats and the Port Canaveral Fire Rescue Fireboat 2 providing the traditional water cannon salute.

“We have anticipated this homecoming of the Disney Wish for some time and know that our entire Port community is excited to have her sailing from our Port,” said Port CEO Capt. John Murray. “We are proud of the longstanding partnership we have with Disney Cruise Line, and the arrival of the Disney Wish adds to the growing number of impressive cruise ships providing high quality guest experiences from our Port.”

The Disney Wish is powered by LNG (liquefied natural gas) and will be homeported at Port Canaveral—the only cruise port in North America to support LNG fueling of vessels.

The Disney Wish will offer three- and four-night itineraries to The Bahamas with stops at Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay. Her inaugural sailing from the Port’s Cruise Terminal 8 will be June 14.

The Disney Wish is the first of three new ships joining the Disney Cruise Line fleet through 2025, and, at approximately 144,000 gross tons and 1,250 guest staterooms, it is slightly larger than the Disney Fantasy, which is also homeported at Port Canaveral.