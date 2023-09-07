Discover Airlines Makes Its Debut

The Lufthansa Group raised the curtain on the new Eurowings Discover brand which officially became Discover Airlines.

As anticipated in recent days, the air carrier born during the pandemic, and which has been operating in the hubs of Frankfurt and Munich as a leisure airline since July 2021, is entering a new phase.

The aircraft painted with a new livery will commence this first week of September 2023. At that time, the first Airbus A320 with the new design will land in Frankfurt.

In addition to European short- and medium-haul flights, Discover Airlines will continue to develop the long-haul network proposed in recent years. From Mombasa (Zanzibar) to Punta Cana, from Windhoek (Namibia) to Mauritius, from Anchorage and Las Vegas (USA) to Cancún.

In the winter schedule, much space is dedicated to the Caribbean and North Africa with routes to Bridgetown (Barbados), Montego Bay (Jamaica) and Varadero (Cuba).

In the Mediterranean, the Balearics and Greece (Corfu, Mykonos, and Rhodes) dominate. The carrier offers 3 classes of service: Economy, Premium Economy, and Business.

Future plans

Next year, the Discover Airlines fleet will grow to a total of 28 aircraft with the addition of 5 Airbus A320s and one Airbus A330. Five short-haul aircraft will be based in Munich and will take off around 60 times a week to 23 destinations during the summer of 2024.

Ten Airbus A320s and 13 Airbus A330s will fly from Frankfurt to 33 short- and medium-haul destinations and 17 long-haul destinations. Discover Airlines also plans to resume long-haul flights from Munich in early 2025.