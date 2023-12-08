Airlines Accessible Tourism Australia Travel News Business Travel eTurboNews | eTN News Tourism Investment News Transportation News Vietnam Travel News

New Direct Flights from HCMC to Perth Spark Increased Investment Cooperation

2 hours ago
by Binayak Karki
2 min read
Written by Binayak Karki

Vietnam Airlines plans to raise the frequency to five flights weekly by 2024 and aims to establish an additional route linking Perth with Hanoi.

Vietnam Airlines started a new direct flight between Ho Chi Minh City and Perth, Australia, with three round-trip flights weekly, using Boeing 787 planes.

Nguyen Huu Tung, Vietnam Airlines’ Australian head representative, highlighted that the new route launch aligns with the airline’s broader plan to expand its flight network in Australia between 2020 and 2025.

Vietnam Airlines aims to showcase Vietnam’s destinations and hidden beauty to customers in Western Australia through the new route, fostering tourism interest among both Vietnamese and Australian travelers – he expressed.

He anticipates that the new air route will spark increased investment cooperation between Vietnam and Australia.

Vietnam Airlines plans to raise the frequency to five flights weekly by 2024 and aims to establish an additional route linking Perth with Hanoi. Nguyen Huu Tung is optimistic about the potential for operating five to seven flights per week between Perth and both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Rebecca Ball, Australia’s Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner in Vietnam, emphasized the milestone of the new route amid the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.

She highlighted its role in facilitating travel between the two nations. Ball expressed delight in the Australian government’s collaboration with Vietnam, especially in tourism, aiming to boost traveler numbers between the countries. Anticipating growth, she expects Vietnamese tourist visits to Australia to reach around 270,000 by 2028.

