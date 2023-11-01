Direct Flights Between Iraq, Germany and Denmark to Resume

The Ministry of Transport has announced the resumption of direct flights between Iraq, Germany, and Denmark through a joint operation.

The Ministry of Transport, through Minister Razzaq Muhaibas Al-Saadawi, successfully negotiated and proposed the resumption of direct flights between Baghdad and several European capitals. As a result, there will be seven weekly flights to destinations such as Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Berlin, Copenhagen, and Munich, starting on November 10. This initiative is part of efforts to lift the European ban on Iraqi Airlines and enhance cooperation between Iraq and these European countries.

A statement from Ministry of Transport said: Minister Razzaq Muhaibas Al-Saadawi had successful meetings with high-ranking European officials. During these meetings, he proposed the establishment of direct flights between Baghdad and various European capitals, an idea that gained approval. According to Al-Saadawi, there will be seven weekly flights to destinations like Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Berlin, Copenhagen, and Munich, starting from November 10. This initiative, which aligns with the minister’s directives, aims to benefit the Iraqi community and foster increased cooperation between Iraq and these countries. It signifies ongoing efforts by the Ministry of Transport and Iraqi Airlines to lift the European ban on the airline.

The statement also emphasized that Iraqi Airways has experienced significant progress in service quality, besides the recent direct flights development, the expansion of travel options, and the enhancement of its fleet with state-of-the-art aircraft from top international sources. These improvements have resulted in a more positive passenger experience on Iraqi Airways flights, boosting passenger demand and confidence in the national carrier.