Direct Amsterdam-London Trains now Stop in Brussels

Direct Amsterdam-London trains will halt for six months due to ongoing renovations at Amsterdam’s central railway station.

During this time, passengers can still journey from Amsterdam to London but will need to undergo passport control and baggage checks in Brussels until a new terminal is operational at Amsterdam Centraal.

Negotiations involving the Dutch government, local rail operator, and Eurostar have failed to find a solution to sustain services during station renovations.

Following Brexit, travelers from Amsterdam to London require more thorough security and passport checks than those bound for other European destinations. The station renovations will result in insufficient space to conduct these necessary checks.

Eurostar feared that it would have to suspend the service for almost a year and has expressed relief that the suspension will only last half that time.

Eurostar Group CEO Gwendoline Cazenave acknowledged that despite aiming for a solution with minimal impact on customers, the environment, and the company, a final decision has been reached.

Gwendoline Cazenave expressed satisfaction with discussions having reduced the service gap between Amsterdam and London from 12 to six months.

Efforts persist to minimize inconvenience for passengers, residents, and Amsterdam’s economy.

Emphasizing the need for responsibility and mutual support among involved parties to meet deadlines, Cazenave highlighted Eurostar’s commitment to maintaining one-way services between London and Amsterdam.

Collaborative efforts will continue to alleviate impacts on Eurostar and its customers during the six-month gap, with further details to follow in due course.