Digital Signage Market Size in USD 23.12 Billion to Accelerate at  7.6% CAGR Through 2031

The global digital signage market was valued at USD 23.12 Billion in 2021. This market is expected to expand at a compound annual gain rate (CAGR) of 7.6% between 2022-2031.

This market growth is due to an increasing demand to digitally promote products and services to draw attention to the target audience effectively. The market is growing for 4K digitized signs with embedded software and media players, and it offers affordable Ultra HD digital signage solutions, which is expected to increase demand. It is expected that product demand will rise with the introduction of innovative products such as home monitoring systems, leak detection systems, etc., as well as complex monetary products such as forex cards which require succinct and informative content.

Growing Demand:

Because of its cost-efficiency, the digital signage market has been growing at a rapid pace. In the future, the digital signage market will see growth opportunities due to new technologies, such as ultra-high definition and increased demand for signage solutions for government agencies, retail, and hospitality.

Digital signage is set to expand exponentially in the future due to technological advancements and advancements in infrastructure in advanced countries like North America and Europe. The Asia-Pacific market for digital signage is expected to grow at the highest rate over the forecast period due to favorable economic conditions and growth in business sectors. Signage market growth is also supported by developing countries like India, China, and Brazil, thanks to increased purchasing power, a booming retail sector, and higher consumer living standards.

Driving Factors:

One of the main driving factors in the digital signage market is low power consumption. This market’s growth is driven by its flexibility and ultra-thin design, which are superior to regular screens. The market is limited by hardware limitations and a shortage of quality content for advertising. The market will grow if there are many opportunities, such as acceptance of 3D displays to advertise.

Restraining Factors:

The Market overview provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends and dynamics, including drivers and restraining factors, as well as future and present opportunities in the global digital signage market. In the report, you will also find a market outlook analysis. The report provides an analysis of the various business strategies used by the major players in global digital signage markets. The market introduction chapter gives an overview of the market and helps you to understand different trends.

Market Key Trends:

The report identifies key factors that have influenced the growth and development of the digital signage market. In our global market research study, we examine both factors that have a large influence on market demand as well as restraining elements that can impact market development.

In the report, we also discuss key market trends. A large number of qualitative factors or measurements are also discussed in the report. These include operating risks and major industry obstacles.

Recent development:

February 2020: Squirrels LLC launched a unique digital signage technology in its expanding Ditto screen sharing platform. Ditto digital signage features screen mirroring integration and free templates.

January 2020 – Hitachi, Ltd. announced the intention to combine Hitachi Vantara Corporation (Hitachi Consulting Corporation) and Hitachi Vantara Corporation (Hitachi Vantara Corporation) to help Hitachi expand its Lumada-based solutions worldwide and develop digital capabilities for customers and partners. The Hitachi Vantara name will be used for the combined entity.

Key Companies:

Samsung Electronics

LG Electronics

Philips

Toshiba

Segmentation:

Type

LED Display

LCD Display

Application

Retail

Healthcare

Hospitality

Transportation

Banking

Key questions:

What will the forecast’s market momentum, growth, and acceleration look like?

Which are the most important factors driving the Digital Signage Market?

What was the size of the emerging digital signage market in terms of value?

What will the size of the new market for Digital Signage in 2031 be?

What trends, challenges, and barriers will affect the growth and size of the Global Digital Signage Market?

