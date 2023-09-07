Deutsche Bahn Punctuality is Only a Glorious History

German Deutsche Bahn and several European countries are known for their punctual and efficient railway systems.



Among them:

Switzerland is often regarded as having one of the most punctual and efficient railway systems in the world. Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) is known for its precision and reliability. Germany: Deutsche Bahn (DB) in Germany is known for its extensive network and generally punctual services, although delays can still occur. Netherlands: Dutch Railways (NS) is known for its relatively punctual services, especially on high-speed lines like the HSL-Zuid. Austria: Österreichische Bundesbahnen (ÖBB) operates the majority of the country’s railways and is known for good punctuality. France: France’s high-speed TGV trains are generally punctual, especially on dedicated high-speed lines. Spain: Spain’s high-speed AVE trains are known for their punctuality, especially on the dedicated high-speed lines. Sweden: Swedish railways, operated by companies like SJ and MTR, are generally known for being on time. Norway: The Norwegian State Railways (Vy) operates most of the rail services in Norway and is known for its reliability. Finland: Finnish railways, operated by VR Group, are known for their efficiency and punctuality.

It’s important to note that while these countries are known for punctual rail services, there can still be occasional delays due to factors like weather, maintenance, or unexpected events.

Keep in mind that the rankings and performance of railways can change over time due to various factors such as investments, maintenance, and technological advancements.

Czech Railways announced a remarkable achievement in train punctuality during the first half of this year, with an accuracy rate of 88.8 percent. This notable improvement, not seen in the past seven years, showcases their ability to maintain punctuality despite operational restrictions on their railway lines.

Czech Railways trains exhibit exceptional punctuality, surpassing even the renowned German national carrier, Deutsche Bahn. Unlike Deutsche Bahn, which has grappled with persistent delays, Czech Railways has achieved a remarkable level of reliability.

The Czech Railways have recently made a revelation on their official website, stating that if they solely accounted for delays caused by themselves, their punctuality rate would significantly rise to an impressive 98.9 percent.

“This year, we have successfully executed a significantly more precise and dependable railway operation than in previous years. This feat has been accomplished in the face of substantial ongoing construction projects and a multitude of other infrastructure limitations. Our overall timetable performance has exceeded the best results from the past seven years by one to one and a half percentage points. Furthermore, we have improved our performance by over four percentage points compared to last year. When considering train punctuality, focusing solely on delays caused by ČD, we’ve achieved the highest levels in the past seven years. We stand among the leading European countries in terms of train punctuality,” stated Michal Krapinec, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of ČD.

ČD effectively managed the dispatch of 1,217,296 trains in the initial six months of the year, with an impressive 1,093,002 of them adhering to punctuality standards, denoting an average delay of no more than 5 minutes.

“Of all recorded instances of delay, only 13 percent can be attributed to ČD. The railway operator bears responsibility for 19.4 percent of train delays, while 67.7 percent are caused by external factors. An in-depth examination of the root causes of delays reveals that the most frequent culprit is train sequencing (27 percent), particularly on single-track lines, which are more prevalent in the Czech Republic than abroad and constitute roughly three-quarters of our rail network. The second most common cause of train delays is connection waiting (20.6 percent), as efforts are made to maintain seamless connections for passengers, ensuring they reach their destination stations promptly without waiting for subsequent trains,” the company elaborated.

The third leading cause of train delays is related to temporary closures.

Deutsche Bahn

Deutsche Bahn, on the other hand, has faced recent difficulties in upholding its organizational standing. Despite marginal enhancements observed in July, the punctuality of their trains notably falls behind that of the Czech Republic. Merely 64.1 percent of trains managed to arrive within a six-minute timeframe, while 81.2 percent arrived within 16 minutes.

“The persistently high volume of construction activities on our network adversely impacted long-distance service punctuality in July,” lamented the German carrier. They attributed this to ongoing construction restrictions at hundreds of locations and the recent adverse weather conditions, which further hampered punctuality.