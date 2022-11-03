Detective Online Games for All Ages

Have you ever guessed the name of a criminal in detective films long before the police did it?

You have already added up all the facts, evidence, and circumstances, and the investigators still do not know who did it? If so, you definitely have detective talent. It makes no sense to watch films in which nothing depends on the viewer. If not, then these investigative abilities and powers of observation can be easily developed by playing detective games. By choosing the best detective games on the Game Karma platform, you can quickly unravel all the most intriguing plots and increase your levels in the game.

The Attractiveness of Detective Stories

The fame of literary detectives is excellent proof of the popularity of this genre. The ability of detectives to unravel the most incredible and sometimes mystical stories is important for readers:

Solved crime shows that evil has no chance of impunity.

The very process of finding the answer to the riddle, when many versions lead to a dead end, is incredibly interesting.

But only with the advent of computer games, each person got a unique chance to try themselves as a detective. Ready to try? Then pick the most complicated story on Game Karma and get started!

How Detective Games Develop Thinking

Criminalists use their own algorithms for finding criminals. They are useful to master even if the player is not going to build a career in law enforcement. These algorithms will help in many other cases:

In diagnosing a patient;

When determining the cause of the breakdown of any mechanism;

When searching for effective methods of education for a child.

To gain experience in finding the criminal or the correct answer in the shortest way, the following is important:

See the larger picture.

Pay attention to even the smallest details.

Produce numerous alternative versions.

Boldly part with a suggestion that leads to a dead end even if it seems attractive.

Not accuse anyone until the guilt of the crime is fully proven.

What Actions Does the Player Perform in Online Detective Games?

To date, the computer games market offers many options for detective stories: from the simplest games, in which the player is only required to agree to certain actions to complex multiplayer ones, in which the search for criminals can be hampered by the fact that other players will constantly confuse the investigation.

Here is a list of actions that may be required from a player in typical detective games:

Indicate and collect at the crime scene those things that they consider useful evidence.

Choose from the list of suspects those persons who are most likely to have committed crimes.

Link different information from multiple sources into one consistent story.

Detective stories are a strong magnet not only for adults but also for children. Their brains especially need fascinating stories to unravel. The ability to create your own versions of what is happening is an extremely valuable skill that teaches independent thinking. By choosing detective games on the Game Karma platform, you will not only have a great time with your family but also develop valuable skills that will come in handy in many circumstances!