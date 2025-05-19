Destinations International Spotlights Global Travel Challenges at IMEX Frankfurt

As political climates shift and trade policies disrupt global travel patterns, Destinations International (DI), the world’s leading association for destination organizations, arrives at IMEX Frankfurt to spotlight the powerful economic and societal impact of the meeting and events industry.

Business events are crucial to destinations and local economies, generating more than a trillion U.S. dollars in direct spending worldwide every year. Moreover, beyond driving revenue and stimulating growth across sectors, by attracting global visitors they also boost local employment and enhance the profile of the destinations visited. Business events serve as a powerful platform for knowledge exchange, collaboration and cultural understanding, and they bring people from diverse backgrounds together to share ideas, build relationships and solve global challenges.

“The power of business events extends far beyond their considerable economic impact,” said Don Welsh, president & CEO of Destinations International. “These interactions drive business opportunity and fuel innovation by forging relationships, offering new experiences and helping people see the world, and each other, differently. Destination organizations and convention bureaus are the curators of that important experience, and Destinations International is here to ensure they succeed.”

Global Leadership Grounded in Collaboration

Earlier this year, Destinations International convened its Global Leaders Forum in Dublin, Ireland, bringing together senior executives from around the world to confront the challenges shaping tomorrow’s visitor economy. Topics ranged from geopolitical risk to the cultural responsibilities of destination branding. These dialogues affirmed the importance of values-based leadership and trust-building in turbulent times.

At IMEX Frankfurt, DI builds on this momentum to highlight its global role as a convener, educator and advocate for destination excellence.

New Reputation Study Offers Strategic Guidance

To help destinations respond to rising reputational challenges, DI recently shared findings from its groundbreaking Destination Reputation Study, conducted in partnership with Future Partners and supported by the Destinations International Foundation. The research confirms that:

80% of meeting planners reconsider destinations based on safety, politics or societal concerns.

Perception now plays as strong a role in site selection as pricing or infrastructure.

Destinations that engage in transparent dialogue and highlight community values are more likely to succeed.

“Reputation is earned through honesty, consistency and meaningful connection with stakeholders.”

Erin Francis-Cummings, president & CEO of Future Partners, added, “It’s not just about marketing – it’s about authenticity.”

The study is available online.

European Membership Expansion

Inspired by insights from the Pathfinders Programme and the growing demand for global knowledge exchange, Destinations International recently launched its European Membership Programme. The programme offers tailored benefits, including participation in the European Delegation Programme at the DI Annual Convention in Chicago (July 9-11, 2025), access to Cross-Atlantic Knowledge Exchange sessions and a customized engagement strategy for each member destination. The programme is designed to ensure that every destination has access to the most relevant resources, professional development and thought leadership to support and advance their individual work and broader strategic goals. Current DI members in Europe include:

Budapest Convention Bureau

Develop Athens

Fáilte Ireland

FLANDERS Convention Bureau

Geneva Tourism & Conventions Foundation

Istanbul Convention & Visitors Bureau

Ljubljana Tourism

Lviv Convention Bureau

Malaga Tourism Board

Malmö Convention Bureau

National Tourism Organisation of Montenegro

Netherlands Board of Tourism & Conventions

NewcastleGateshead Initiative

Palma de Mallorca

Rotterdam Partners

Toerisme Veluwe Arnhem Nijmegen

Tourism and Promotion Department of the Executive Body of the Kyiv City Council

Tourismus Marketing GmbH Baden-Württemberg / State Tourist Board Southwest Germany

Turisme de Barcelona

Vienna Tourist Board

Visit Belfast

Visit Oulu

Visit Palma

Visit Rovaniemi

VisitScotland

A “European Stewardship Council” of volunteer champions has also been established to foster cohesion, develop content and advance thought leadership while driving membership growth. Members include:

Adrien Genier, CEO, Geneva Tourism & Convention Foundation

Daniela Kolesa, Director of Destination Management, Vienna Tourist Board

Johan Menso, CEO, Malmö Convention Bureau

Spyridon Kagkas, Digital & Community Manager, Develop Athens

Paul Mockler, Head of Commercial Development, Fāilte Ireland

Rosa Bada, Director of Tourism, Barcelona Turisme

Yrjötapio “YT” Kivisaari, CEO, Visit Oulu

Tools That Drive Innovation and Impact

At IMEX, Destinations International is showcasing a suite of updated tools and certifications designed to help destination organizations measure what matters, build trust and inspire action:

CDME (Certified Destination Management Executive) : Elevating strategic leadership across the sector.

: Elevating strategic leadership across the sector. Business Intelligence and Intellectual Capital Certificate Programs : Providing advanced insights into business performance and community impact.

: Providing advanced insights into business performance and community impact. DMAP (Destination Marketing Accreditation Program) : Now enhanced to reflect global best practices in stewardship, equity, and local engagement.

: Now enhanced to reflect global best practices in stewardship, equity, and local engagement. Updated Industry Lexicons : Offering a shared language for destination professionals, policymakers, and partners.

: Offering a shared language for destination professionals, policymakers, and partners. Resident and Workforce Sentiment Studies: Delivering essential insights into how tourism is perceived at the community level.

Each resource reinforces DI’s commitment to empowering destination leaders not just as marketers, but as community builders and global connectors.

Join Us: 2025 Annual Convention in Chicago

These themes will also be front and center at the Destinations International 2025 Annual Convention in Chicago, Illinois, USA, from July 9-11, 2025. Attendees will engage in deep learning, high-level networking and strategy-sharing focused on reputation, resilience and relevance in today’s visitor economy. DI will release its latest DestinationNEXT Futures Study, which provides insights and a strategic roadmap from a global survey to help destination leaders navigate today’s highly fluid visitor economy to optimize their organizations’ relevance and value.

Destinations International

Destinations International is the world’s largest and most respected resource for destination organizations, convention and visitors bureaus (CVBs) and tourism boards. With more than 8,000 members and partners from over 750 destinations, the association represents a powerful forward-thinking and collaborative community around the world. For more information, visit destinationsinternational.org.