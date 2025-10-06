Destinations International Research Highlights New Era for DMOs 

Destinations International (DI), the world’s leading resource for destination organizations, will share results from three recent studies at a press conference during IMEX America, Wednesday, October 8, 10:00-10:30 a..m. PDT. The event will highlight groundbreaking insights from the 2025 DestinationNEXT Futures Study, Destination Reputation Study and just-released Destination Guide to Food Recovery and Redistribution at Events.

Supported by the DI Foundation, the three studies underscore the critical evolution of destination organizations from logistical providers to strategic partners for meeting and event planners. The DNEXT Futures Studyidentifies eight strategic themes shaping the future of destination leadership, with findings that point to a profound industry shift: 84% are engaged in destination development, positioning community collaboration as a core function.

The Destination Reputation Study further confirms that reputation and perception can make or break attendance. Safety and political stability remain non-negotiable, while transparency, sustainability and impact are now essential criteria for planners weighing event locations.

For meeting planners, the implications are clear: event success now depends on more than venue space, hotel inventory and logistics. Attendees increasingly prioritize safe, welcoming destinations that reflect their own values, deliver authentic cultural experiences and demonstrate measurable community impact. Partnering with a destination organization provides planners with trusted local expertise, access to civic and business leaders and the ability to integrate initiatives like food recovery, sustainability programs and community engagement into event design.

Destinations International’s new Destination Guide to Food Recovery and Redistribution at Events illustrates this shift in action. With events generating an estimated 40% food waste, the guide offers planners and destination organizations strategies to reduce waste, redirect surplus food to local communities and build measurable impact into event legacies. Partnerships with nonprofits, venues and service teams not only strengthen community well-being but also enhance a destination’s reputation as a responsible, forward-thinking host.

“Destinations are no longer just the backdrop for meetings and events; they are active partners in shaping outcomes that matter for attendees, communities and meeting planners alike,” said Gretchen Hall, CDME, Chief Operating Officer of Destinations International. “When destination organizations and planners work hand in hand, they create more resilient events that drive business results, deepen attendee engagement and leave a lasting legacy for the destination..”

The studies will be shared during a press conference at IMEX America 2025 under the theme “From Provider to Partner: A New Relationship for DMOs and Meeting Planners.” The findings call for a redefined relationship where destination organizations align more closely with planners to deliver authentic, impactful and sustainable experiences that boost attendee satisfaction and elevate business outcomes.

For more information on the 2025 DestinationNEXT Futures Study, Destination Reputation Study and the Destination Guide to Food Recovery and Redistribution at Events, please visit www.destinationsinternational.org.

