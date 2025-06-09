Destinations International Launches Refreshed Destination Marketing Accreditation Program

Destinations International (DI), the world’s leading resource for destination organizations, is excited to announce the release of its fully refreshed Destination Marketing Accreditation Program (DMAP). This timely update reimagines the program’s structure and standards to reflect the evolving role of destination organizations and respond to the complex realities of today’s global tourism landscape.

Since its inception, DMAP has set the gold standard for professional excellence in the destination marketing and management industry. It is the only accreditation program of its kind that provides independent, third-party verification of a destination organization’s commitment to industry best practices, ethical governance and community stewardship. The program defines 97 quality standards across core operational areas such as governance, stakeholder and community engagement, industry engagement, operations, board management and technology.

“The refreshed DMAP underscores the importance of this recognized accreditation and is a bold reaffirmation of our collective commitment to leadership, accountability and excellence,” said Don Welsh, president & CEO of Destinations International.

“Destination organizations are no longer focused only on promotion and marketing.”

“They are stewards of place, builders of community trust and conveners of economic opportunity. This updated DMAP structure ensures we are equipping these organizations with the tools, frameworks and validation they need to thrive. As the world continues to shift, so too must our standards – ensuring that accreditation not only keeps pace with industry realities but also elevates them.”

Why DMAP Matters

DMAP provides destination organizations with a robust framework for excellence, guiding them in aligning their operations with best-in-class standards that:

Foster transparency and ethical governance.

Promote strategic thinking and long-term planning.

Elevate organizational credibility and accountability.

Serve as a benchmark for continuous improvement.

Strengthen stakeholder confidence and public trust.

Enhance professional recognition across the global tourism industry.

To date, more than 200 destination organizations from around the world have earned DMAP accreditation, signaling their commitment to serving their communities with integrity, innovation and impact.

“Achieving DMAP accreditation, and maintaining it, has been transformational for our organization,” said Tania Armenta, president & CEO of Visit Albuquerque. “It not only validates the integrity of our operations but also sharpens our strategic focus and reinforces our accountability to our community and stakeholders. The refreshed standards reflect the modern role of destination organizations – as stewards, advocates and leaders in tourism. I strongly encourage my peers across the industry to pursue DMAP accreditation. It’s more than an industry distinction; it’s a catalyst for excellence.”

Key Enhancements in the 2025 Refresh

The 2025 refresh modernizes and reorganizes the DMAP program to better meet the needs of today’s destination organizations. Key updates include:

A transition from tactical to strategic performance standards, empowering accredited organizations to operate as long-range planners and community catalysts.

Integration of a destination stewardship lens, encouraging practices that prioritize sustainable growth, resident quality of life, and equitable tourism development.

A reorganized and user-friendly framework that improves cohesion, navigation and clarity across all categories of evaluation.

Program Efficiencies and Structural Updates

To increase accessibility and program value, DI has implemented several efficiencies:

A streamlined online application process and improved policy guidance.

A redesigned web experience with clearer pathways for support and resources.

Simplification of the reaccreditation process, shifting from 4- and 8-year cycles to a standardized 5-year renewal cycle.

Requirement for annual reporting and fee compliance to maintain accreditation status and ensure ongoing accountability.

Eligibility Criteria

To be considered for DMAP accreditation, destination organizations must:

Be a recognized and legal destination organization.

Demonstrate a defined mission centered on destination marketing and/or management.

Hold at least two years of operational experience.

Possess formal authority as defined by bylaws, ordinances or contracts.

Show clear readiness and commitment to upholding the full suite of accreditation standards.

Learn More and Begin the Journey

Destination organizations interested in earning or renewing their accreditation are encouraged to explore the updated standards and application resources online.

Destinations International is the world’s largest and most trusted resource for destination organizations, convention and visitors bureaus (CVBs) and tourism boards. With more than 8,000 members and partners from over 750 destinations, the association represents a powerful forward-thinking and collaborative community around the world. For more information, visit destinationsinternational.org.