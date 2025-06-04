Destinations International Launches Offerings to Empower Networks and Build Capacity 

Destinations International (DI), the world’s largest and most trusted resource for destination organizations, convention and visitors bureaus (CVBs) and tourism boards, today announced the launch of new co-op offerings for 2025, a groundbreaking initiative designed to extend member benefits, build local capacity and create region-wide value through customizable partnerships with destination network organizations.

This innovative model enables national, state, provincial, territorial and regional tourism networks to collaborate directly with DI, offering extended access to critical tools, services and educational opportunities for destination organizations (DMOs, CVBs and tourism boards) across their jurisdictions, with additional opportunities to engage and help develop organizations with operating budgets under US $1 million.

“We believe empowering local voices and strengthening entire destination ecosystems is essential to the future of travel and tourism,” said Don Welsh, president & CEO of Destinations International. “These cooperative opportunities create access to leading industry training, tools and events so emerging and smaller destinations can thrive and deliver the benefits of travel to visitors and the local community.”

Customizable, Inclusive and Impact-Driven

DI’s co-op offerings are flexible and tailored to each network’s goals, funding structure and operational model. Through a single network membership, partner organizations can extend discounted access to member pricing for education, research tools, event participation and certification programs.

Benefits include:

Access to DI’s Online Learning Center, CDME and PDM credentials, and virtual certificate courses.

Use of key tools including DestinationNEXT, DMAP, Event Impact Calculator and MINT+.

Discounted registration for major DI events, including the Annual Convention, Advocacy Summit and Thrive: The Community Vitality Summit.

Participation in small destination task forces and recognition at in-person events.

Supporting Workforce Development and Professional Growth

The co-op program includes both bundled and à la carte training in areas such as sales, event marketing, social impact and destination stewardship. Certificate programs such as Professional in Destination Management (PDM), Business Intelligence and Foundational Principles of Impactful Leadership allow destination organizations to build competencies and leadership at all levels.

“In creating this innovative co-op model, our goal is to ensure that every destination professional, regardless of geography or budget size, has access to the tools and training they need to succeed,” said Julie Dennett, vice president of Membership Engagement at Destinations International.

Advancing Research and Social Impact Through Regional Collaboration

Beyond education, the co-op structure allows organizations to participate in advocacy and research initiatives, such as the Catalyst Report, a regional economic impact study on destination promotion, and the Tourism for All program, a scalable initiative supporting community engagement and accessibility strategies.

DI also offers strategic consulting, customizable workshops and regionally branded versions of its Event Impact Calculator (EIC) to further empower data-informed planning and advocacy efforts across destinations.

Learn More about how the Co-op Program can Benefit Your Destination Organization

Details about DI’s co-op program are available online. For specific information or to discuss co-op opportunities or cost-sharing models, or to build a custom package for your network, contact the Membership Team at [email protected].

Destinations International

Destinations International is the world’s largest and most trusted resource for destination organizations, convention and visitors bureaus (CVBs) and tourism boards. With more than 8,000 members and partners from over 750 destinations, the association represents a powerful forward-thinking and collaborative community around the world. For more information, visit destinationsinternational.org.