Destinations International (DI), the world’s leading resource for destination organizations, has launched an expanded Virtual Education Series offering destination professionals on-demand courses designed to build skills, strengthen leadership and drive innovation across the tourism sector.

The Virtual Education Series provides quick, focused learning experiences accessible 24/7, allowing participants to learn on their own schedules. Each course is structured to be highly digestible – whether a 30-minute lesson, a short video series or a focused virtual panel – and is supported with practical tools and downloadable resources for immediate application.

“Our industry is evolving at an unprecedented pace, and education must evolve with it,” said Don Welsh, president & CEO of Destinations International. “The Virtual Education Series ensures destination professionals at every career stage have access to relevant, actionable training that fits seamlessly into their workday.”

The newly released courses include:

Technology and Innovation Series – equipping destination leaders with insights into emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and their practical applications.

– equipping destination leaders with insights into emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and their practical applications. Leadership Series – helping destination professionals step into or advance within leadership roles by strengthening mindsets, tools and organizational influence.

– helping destination professionals step into or advance within leadership roles by strengthening mindsets, tools and organizational influence. Skills Series – delivering essential tools, techniques and soft skills needed to thrive in a competitive, fast-changing environment.

Additional offerings, including a DI Digest Series, will be released soon to support continuous professional development further.

“Professional growth has to be flexible and accessible,” said Emily Scheiderer, DI’s vice president of professional development. “These courses are designed by and for destination professionals as quick, focused and highly actionable learning experiences that fit into your schedule, ensuring that every participant walks away with knowledge and tools they can apply immediately in their role.”

The Virtual Education Series is offered at minimal cost to ensure availability to destination professionals worldwide. Individual courses are $59 for members and $79 for non-members.

The Virtual Education Series is available online at destinationsinternational.org/virtual-education-series.

About Destinations International

Destinations International is the world’s largest and most trusted resource for destination organizations, convention and visitors bureaus (CVBs) and tourism boards. With more than 8,000 members and partners from over 750 destinations, the association represents a powerful, forward-thinking, and collaborative community around the world. For more information, visit www.destinationsinternational.org.