Destinations International (DI), the world’s leading resource for destination organizations, today announced the release of Destination Guide: Food Recovery and Redistribution at Events. Developed by applying DI’s Social Impact Framework, the guide provides destination organizations and event strategists with actionable tools to reduce food waste, strengthen community well-being, and create measurable impact.

The guide was supported by the Destinations International Foundation.

The guide draws from hands-on initiatives piloted at Destination International’s 2025 Annual Convention in Chicago. It underscores the role of destination stewardship in today’s meetings and events landscape: nearly 40% of event food goes unsold or uneaten, according to PCMA, while Feeding America reports that 14% of residents in Cook County, Illinois – over 723,000 people – experience food insecurity. It positions food recovery as a tangible solution for destinations striving to meet sustainability goals while supporting local communities.

“This resource shows that destinations can move beyond simply hosting events to catalyzing meaningful community impact,” said Don Welsh, president & CEO of Destinations International. “By connecting surplus food with those in need, we can directly address food insecurity while advancing responsible tourism and destination stewardship.”

During its 2025 Annual Convention in Chicago, DI partnered with Choose Chicago, McCormick Place and Fight2Feed to engage convention attendees in assembling 200 pantry bags (feeding 800 Chicago residents). Convention meals diverted 1.41 tons of waste from landfill and conserved nearly 10,000 gallons of water. These efforts demonstrate how cross-sector collaboration can turn event sustainability goals into measurable outcomes.

“Fight2Feed is proud to partner with Destinations International to showcase how events can feed communities while reducing waste,” said Jiwon McCarthy, founder & CEO of Fight2Feed. “This guide provides a replicable model for destination organizations everywhere.”

Key features of the guide include:

Step-by-step framework: A five-step process for embedding food recovery into event design, from identifying outcomes to measuring and communicating impact.

Real-world case study: Metrics and lessons learned from DI’s 2025 Annual Convention activations in Chicago.

Community alignment: Tools to help destinations partner with local organizations to address hunger, advance stewardship and engage residents and visitors alike.

“Destinations are under increasing pressure to prove their social and environmental value,” said Martha J. Sheridan, president & CEO of Meet Boston and chair of the Destinations International Foundation. “The foundation is proud to support resources like this that enable destinations to lead with purpose and impact.”

The Destination Guide for Food Recovery and Redistribution at Events is now available to members and partners online.

About Destinations International

Destinations International is the world’s largest and most trusted resource for destination organizations, convention and visitors bureaus (CVBs) and tourism boards. With more than 8,000 members and partners from over 750 destinations, the association represents a powerful forward-thinking and collaborative community around the world. For more information, visit www.destinationsinternational.org

About Destinations International Foundation

The Destinations International Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering destinations globally to excel through innovation and resource incubation. The foundation innovates new ideas and ways of doing things and incubates new tools and resources to improve the efforts of DI members. It launches and manages future-facing programs and initiatives, develops next-generation professional development and tools, and fosters short- and long-term cooperative relationships around the globe on behalf of the association.