Destinations International has unveiled an expanded advocacy strategy and leadership structure to strengthen the role of destination organizations as community leaders. The initiative, guided by the new Advocacy & Action Strategic Roadmap, emphasizes stakeholder engagement, policy leadership, economic impact and destination resilience while supporting members with advocacy tools and resources.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Destinations International (DI), the world’s leading association representing destination organizations and convention and visitors bureaus (CVBs), has announced an expanded commitment to advocacy and destination policy aligned with its newly launched Advocacy & Action Strategic Roadmap. The initiative reinforces DI’s vision of positioning destination organizations as essential leaders in advancing community vitality, economic growth and long-term destination resilience.

Following the retirement of industry leader and DI Chief Advocacy Officer Jack Johnson at the end of 2025, DI has expanded the leadership responsibilities of Chief Impact Officer Sophia Hyder Hock, who will now provide strategic oversight of the Advocacy Department. At the same time, SVP Advocacy & Destination Advancement Andreas Weissenborn will take on an enhanced role integrating advocacy, stakeholder engagement, destination stewardship and policy leadership across the association’s global initiatives.

The association also announced the appointment of Glenn Rudolph as Director of Destination Policy. In this newly created position, Rudolph will help lead the implementation of DI’s advocacy strategy, supporting members through policy research, coalition-building initiatives, advocacy tools and destination-focused resources.

The expanded advocacy structure directly supports DI’s Advocacy & Action Strategic Roadmap, which defines advocacy as “the intentional practice of positioning destination organizations as essential leaders in advancing community vitality and growth.” The roadmap emphasizes that advocacy extends beyond lobbying to include leadership, engagement, and measurable community impact.

“Destination organizations are increasingly being called upon to demonstrate their value not only as economic drivers, but as trusted community leaders,” said Don Welsh, president & CEO of Destinations International. “Our Advocacy & Action Roadmap provides a clear framework for helping our members strengthen stakeholder trust, align tourism with community priorities and create what we call the ‘Destination Effect’ — measurable, lasting impact where destinations thrive, and communities prosper. We are deeply grateful to Jack Johnson for his years of leadership and service, and we are excited to expand the leadership roles of Sophia and Andreas while welcoming Glenn Rudolph to the team.”

The roadmap outlines a multi-phase strategy focused on strengthening advocacy capabilities across the global destination sector through research, member engagement, leadership development, policy education and practical communications tools. DI’s advocacy framework centers on four core pillars — leadership, engagement, resilience and impact — designed to help destination organizations communicate their essential role in supporting local economies, infrastructure, workforce development and quality of life.

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“Advocacy today is about building trust, shaping narratives and helping communities understand the essential value destination organizations bring to residents, businesses and policymakers alike,” said Chief Impact Officer Sophia Hyder Hock. “The Advocacy & Action framework gives our industry a shared language and actionable tools to help destination leaders communicate the impact of destination promotion and management more effectively while fostering stronger, more inclusive communities.”

Weissenborn will continue advancing DI’s work in community vitality, research and policy strategy, helping members navigate emerging global trends and align tourism development with broader community priorities.

In his new role, Rudolph will support implementation of the roadmap’s strategic priorities, including member engagement initiatives, policy-based resources, research development and advocacy training programs. His work will contribute to DI’s efforts to equip destination organizations with practical frameworks, messaging tools and collaborative opportunities that strengthen community relationships and policy engagement.

Destinations International recently launched its first Global Virtual Advocacy Day, with a second scheduled for September 16. The association is also organizing Advocacy & Action: The Destination Impact Event, to be held in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, October 20–22, 2026. The event brings together what were previously two separate gatherings — the Advocacy Summit and the Thrive Summit.

By creating a shared stage, Advocacy & Action unites two essential disciplines at a time when destination organizations face increasingly complex challenges, including resident sentiment, workforce reputation and sustainable growth. The event is designed to foster cross-disciplinary learning, expand collective influence and strengthen the role of destinations as champions of community prosperity and resilience.

As the destination sector continues to evolve, Destinations International’s enhanced advocacy strategy reflects the association’s commitment to helping destination organizations lead with purpose, demonstrate measurable impact and strengthen their role as indispensable community assets.