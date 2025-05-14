Destinations International Announces Recipients of Hospitality Scholarships

Destinations International (DI), the largest and most trusted association for destination organizations and convention and visitors bureaus (CVBs), is pleased to announce the new class of recipients for the Destinations International Foundation Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) and Hospitality Scholarship.

Eleven students will each receive USD $8,000 for the 2025–2026 academic year to support their studies in hospitality and tourism management. In addition, each recipient will be given opportunities to engage with DI members through professional development, mentorship, networking and hands-on learning throughout the academic year, including attending the 2025 DI Annual Convention, the preeminent event for destination organizations each year.

Launched to foster a more inclusive and representative workforce, the HBCU and Hospitality Scholarship was first envisioned by past DI Chair and respected industry leader Al Hutchinson, president & CEO of Visit Baltimore. His commitment to expanding access and opportunity for students laid the groundwork for a program that is transforming lives and elevating the future of the destination industry.

“This scholarship program exists today because of the vision and leadership of one of our industry’s strongest advocates for equity and representation.”

Don Welsh, president & CEO of Destinations International, added: “Al Hutchinson’s passion for mentorship and inclusion helped catalyze this effort, and we’re proud to continue building on that foundation. The future success of our industry requires a workforce that reflects our members’ communities and visitors.”

The 2025-2026 HBCU Scholars are the largest class since the program was launched in 2023 and represent the future of the travel and tourism industry. To date, the DI Foundation has raised more than USD $300,000 from donors across the industry to support the program’s continued growth. The scholarship program is a critical component of Destinations International’s workforce vision and will continue to provide access and opportunity to future leaders.

“As the tourism and hospitality industry navigates labor shortages and a shifting cultural landscape, workforce development is a top strategic priority, said Amir Eylon, DI Foundation board chair and president & CEO of Longwoods International. “The scholarship program directly addresses barriers to entry for emerging talent while helping destination organizations grow a more diverse, skilled and resilient leadership pipeline.”

This year’s recipients:

Kimberly Berduo-Velasquez, Delaware State University

Nicolette Conserve, Morgan State University

Emma Crowe, Delaware State University

NyJaiha DeBourg, Morgan State University

Tyra Dunnaway, Bethune Cookman University

John James, Morgan State University

Emarie McNair, Delaware State University

Courtney Stanback, Morris Brown College

Kamryn Taylor-Corley, Delaware State University

Nancy Villalta, University of the District of Columbia

Jazmen C. Wilkerson, Morgan State University

More information on scholarship recipients and the HBCU and Hospitality Scholarships is available online.

Destinations International

Destinations International is the world’s largest and most respected resource for destination organizations, convention and visitors bureaus (CVBs), and tourism boards. With more than 8,000 members from over 750 destinations globally, DI serves as the collective voice and leadership hub for destination professionals. Learn more at destinationsinternational.org.

Destinations International Foundation

The Destinations International Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering destination organizations through research, education, and workforce initiatives. The Foundation plays a critical role in building a diverse, innovative, and globally competitive tourism sector. Visit destionationsinternational.org/about-foundation to learn more or contribute.