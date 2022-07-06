Associations Breaking Travel News Business Travel Destination Hospitality Industry Meetings (MICE) News People Press Statement Tourism Travel Wire News USA

Destinations International announces new Sr. VP 

37 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
4 min read
Destinations International announces new Sr. Vice President for Marketing & Communications
Written by Harry Johnson

Gathan is a 15-year veteran of the tourism industry, having spent time at Louisville Tourism in Louisville, KY in various marketing roles

Destinations International, the world’s largest resource for official destination organizations and convention and visitors’ bureaus (CVBs), today announced Gathan Borden as the organization’s senior vice president for marketing and communications.

Currently, Borden is the vice president of marketing at VisitLEX in Lexington, KY. In this role, he oversees the advertising, branding, marketing, public relations, social media, visitor services and web strategies for the city of Lexington as it relates to travel and tourism. Gathan is a 15-year veteran of the tourism industry, having spent time at Louisville Tourism in Louisville, KY in various marketing roles, before accepting the role of vice president of marketing at VisitLEX in July of 2015.

As a frequent industry speaker, he speaks at local, regional and national tourism conferences across the country on various marketing topics and trends and in 2021 was selected as one of the “Top 25 Most Extraordinary Minds in Sales, Marketing, and Revenue Optimization” by Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International (HSMAI).

