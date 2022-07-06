Destinations International announces new Sr. Vice President for Marketing & Communications 

Gathan is a 15-year veteran of the tourism industry, having spent time at Louisville Tourism in Louisville, KY in various marketing roles

Destinations International, the world’s largest resource for official destination organizations and convention and visitors’ bureaus (CVBs), today announced Gathan Borden as the organization’s senior vice president for marketing and communications.

Currently, Borden is the vice president of marketing at VisitLEX in Lexington, KY. In this role, he oversees the advertising, branding, marketing, public relations, social media, visitor services and web strategies for the city of Lexington as it relates to travel and tourism. Gathan is a 15-year veteran of the tourism industry, having spent time at Louisville Tourism in Louisville, KY in various marketing roles, before accepting the role of vice president of marketing at VisitLEX in July of 2015.