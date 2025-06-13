Destinations International Announces 2025 Hall of Fame Inductees and Award Recipients

Current premium viewers: 24

Destinations International (DI), the world’s largest membership association for destination organizations and convention and visitor bureaus (CVBs), today announced recipients of its annual awards program, including the 2025 Hall of Fame inductees, Spirit of Hospitality Award, Destination Organization Leadership Awards and Destination Organization Leadership Award for Global Impact. Recipients will be honored during the Recognition Celebration session at the 2025 Destinations International Annual Convention in Chicago, IL, USA, July 9-11.

“It is a true privilege to honor these extraordinary leaders whose dedication and achievements have shaped not only their individual destinations but the travel and tourism industry as a whole,” said Don Welsh, president & CEO of Destinations International. “In a time of rapid change and evolving global dynamics, leadership rooted in vision, resilience and commitment is more vital than ever. Each of this year’s honorees embodies these qualities, leaving a profound impact on our industry’s growth and innovation. I extend my sincere appreciation to the Destinations International Awards Committee for their thoughtful and diligent work in selecting this year’s remarkable recipients.”

“On behalf of the Destinations International Awards Committee, we are delighted to extend our heartfelt congratulations to this year’s award recipients for their exceptional accomplishments and this well-earned recognition,” said committee co-chairs Tammy Canavan, FCDME, president & CEO of Visit Seattle, and Cleo Battle, CDME, president & CEO of Louisville Tourism. “These distinguished individuals represent some of the most respected, dedicated and visionary leaders in our industry. We also want to recognize the outstanding work of the committee, whose thoughtful and thorough review of an impressive pool of nominations made this celebration of excellence possible.”

Destinations International Hall of Fame

The Hall of Fame was launched in 2014 during Destinations International’s 100th Anniversary to recognize individuals who have changed the future of destination marketing and management for the better. These individuals have made significant contributions to the advancement of the industry and shaped travel marketing and management. It is the highest honor that Destinations International bestows on industry leaders, pioneers, advocates and champions.

Industry Contributor:

Isabel Hill

Former Deputy Assistant Secretary for Travel and Tourism and Director of the National Travel and Tourism Office

U.S. Department of Commerce

Modern Era:

Paul Arrigo, CDME

Former President & CEO

Visit Baton Rouge

J. Stephen Perry

Former President & CEO

New Orleans & Company

Jack Wert, FCDME

Former Executive Director

Naples/Marco Island/Everglades Convention & Visitor Bureau

DI Foundation Spirit of Hospitality Award

Destinations International Foundation’s highest honor, the Spirit of Hospitality Award, is presented annually to those who demonstrate extraordinary commitment to the foundation, the association and the broader travel and tourism industry.

Destination Organization Leadership Award

The Destination Organization Leadership Award was created in 2017 and is among the association’s most prestigious honors, recognizing those outstanding individuals who, through their exceptional work and achievements, have made a significant impact on the destination organization industry as well as a profound difference in the communities they serve.

Organizations with Operating Budgets less than $1M:

Marlyss Auster

President & CEO

Visit Ventura

Organizations with Operating Budgets of $1-3M:

Domenic Bravo, CDME

President & CEO

Visit Cheyenne

Organizations with Operating Budgets of $3-10M:

Al Hutchinson

President & CEO

Visit Baltimore

Organizations with Operating Budgets of $10M and Above:

Vic Isley

President & CEO

Explore Asheville

Destination Organization Award for Global Impact

The Destination Organization Award for Global Impact was created in 2023 to recognize specifically those outstanding destination organizations that have made a significant impact on the global destination industry through exceptional service and innovation in their location or national communities.

Destinations International

Destinations International is the world’s largest and most respected resource for destination organizations, convention and visitors bureaus (CVBs) and tourism boards. With more than 8,000 members and partners from over 750 destinations, the association represents a powerful forward-thinking and collaborative global community. For more information, visit destinationsinternational.org

Destinations International Foundation

The Destinations International Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering destination organizations globally by providing education, research, advocacy and leadership development. The Foundation is classified as a charitable organization under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Service Code and all donations are tax-deductible. For more information visit destinationsinternational.org/about-foundation