Destinations International Advances the Profession at Annual Events Dedicated to Business Operations and Community Vitality

Nearly 200 destination leaders have gathered this week in Jackson, Mississippi, for two hallmark Destinations International (DI) events, October 28-30: the 2025 Business Operations Summit and Thrive: The Community Vitality Summit 2025. Both summits aim to strengthen innovation, workforce resilience, advance impactful leadership and foster destination stewardship across the global travel and tourism sector during an era of uncertainty and rapid transformation.

Several initiatives are being launched during the summits, including the Pathways to Success Scholarship and Professional Development Program, an updated Social Impact Lexicon and the Tourism for All Program – all representing continued investment in building a successful, welcoming and community-centered future for destination organizations worldwide.

“Our Thrive and BizOps Summits are about building strong leaders and healthy organizations that can sustain the future of our industry,” said Don Welsh, president & CEO of Destinations International. “These resources give our members the tools to grow their teams, measure what matters and ensure that travel truly benefits everyone in our communities.”

The Business Operations Summit featured several interactive sessions, including:

Cross-disciplinary peer exchange: Professionals from finance, HR, operations and technology sharing critical insights and aligning high-performing teams.

Discipline-specific breakouts: Tailored sessions for finance, HR, operations and IT, aligned to organizational structure and strategic need.

Workforce development & talent strategy: Focusing on evolving approaches to recruitment, retention and leadership development with emphasis on equity and future-ready skills.

The AI imperative: Exploring how artificial intelligence is transforming operational functions—from data analysis and automation to strategic planning and performance tracking.

Systems that scale: Actionable tools, frameworks and case studies to strengthen organizational systems, streamline processes and deliver sustainable operational impact.

The Thrive: The Community Vitality Summit featured visionary peer-exchange sessions focused on programs to advance impact, accessibility and shared prosperity, underscoring how destination organizations are being tasked with a broader role shaping not just the visitor experience but the overall health of their community. From youth engagement and creative placemaking to data-informed planning and culturally rooted initiatives, every aspect of the Summit was crafted to accelerate progress and drive meaningful impact through tourism, including through:

Applied-learning and immersive experiences: real-world examples of tourism-led community vitality and placemaking.

Youth-led and creative voices: curated sessions featuring youth, artists and culture-bearers driving change in their communities.

Data-access and community-strategy tracks: How destination organizations are using data to guide planning, prioritize resources and respond to community needs with transparency and purpose.

Three key initiatives announced at the Summit:

Pathways to Success Scholarship and Professional Development Program – a comprehensive scholarship and development framework designed to empower the next generation of tourism and hospitality leaders. A thoughtfully expanded evolution of our former HBCU Scholarship, the program is designed to broaden access and opportunity, supporting students pursuing careers in hospitality and tourism management at accredited colleges and universities across the United States and Canada. The program is supported by the Destinations International Foundation.

“This initiative is about meeting people where they are and ensuring that opportunity in our industry is welcoming and accessible to all who may be interested in a career in the travel and tourism industry,” said Sophia Hyder Hock, DI Chief Impact Officer. “Pathways to Success creates a roadmap that celebrates individual growth and opportunity while strengthening our collective impact as an industry.”

Updated Social Impact Lexicons – updates to the original lexicon issued in 2023 that reaffirm the role of destination organizations as stewards of place and people. The Social Impact Lexicons highlight 25 words used to articulate the significance of creating welcoming spaces, weaving together the tangible benefits of belonging with its profound impact on individuals and communities. 2025 iterations for the U.S. and Canada structure words by identity, action and outcome. U.S. words identified through analysis of language used by elected officials and media.

Tourism for All – a self-paced DI certificate program that empowers destination leaders to build welcoming, community-driven tourism through expert-led education and guided learning. Participants gain the tools, insights and frameworks they need to align their organizations and communities around shared values and sustainable economic growth. As part of the Thrive Summit, a full-day pre-conference workshop gave participants the chance to build readiness in receiving the DI Tourism for All Certificate, signaling preparedness to facilitate adoption of Tourism for All locally to influence, activate and lead the movement toward impactful community-rooted tourism. The virtual program will roll out in early 2026 with the involvement of impact experts including HospitableMe, Tourism Cares, The Culturist Group, Wheel the World and Tripadvisor.

Together, all three programs build on DI’s longstanding commitment to equipping destination professionals through education, research and resources.

“Each of these resources is about creating pathways, whether for career growth, shared understanding or broader access,” Welsh added. “They represent our belief that the future of destinations is strongest when it is shared by all.”

