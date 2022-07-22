Destination Toronto announces new Vice President

Following a strategic search, Destination Toronto has announced Paula Port as its new Vice President of Global Marketing. With over twenty years of experience and expertise at Destination Toronto, Paula will lead the strategic development and implementation of marketing and communications for the destination.

In her most recent role as Director, Brand & Content, Paula established content marketing as a core function of the organization, launching the re-imagined content hub that prioritizes diversified content and editorial contributors; and developed a regionally focused content and marketing strategy during the pandemic that provided urgently needed local support and direct value to the tourism and hospitality community.

“I’m beyond thrilled to announce Paula Port as the VP of Global Marketing at Destination Toronto,” said Scott Beck, CEO & President of Destination Toronto. “Paula’s leadership and passion for this city has been instrumental in helping us reflect the authentic voices that make Toronto such a vibrant global destination. I know her enthusiasm and commitment to authentically sharing the depth and diversity of Toronto will support the city’s economic recovery and help us grow the impact of travel in the years to come.”

In her new role, Paula will continue to support and shape the organization’s Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI) action, which is rooted in a commitment to reflect the diversity of Toronto. Paula is also passionate about deepening employee engagement and growing the organization’s corporate social responsibility strategy.

“I love Toronto – the unique people, the diversity of cultures and neighborhoods, the rich food scene, the vast assortment of things to see and do,” said Paula Port, Vice President of Global Marketing. “I’m incredibly excited to continue to collaborate with and lead one of the best teams in the industry, promoting one of the best cities in the world, during this very exciting time as travel rebounds and grows.”