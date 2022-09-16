Destination Mekong publishes first Mekong Stories book

To draw attention to the many people contributing to building a sustainable tourism industry in the Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) and the many stories that make up the region, Destination Mekong is publishing the first Mekong Stories digital book.
Click here to show YOUR banners on this page and only pay for success
You may also like
Panama all-inclusive adults-only property joins Nayara...
Barbados chief moving Tourism forward through Bajan...
Tourism businesses broaden knowledge of growing online...
Dining Out Savings in Greater Fort Lauderdale
Skal Students Rub Elbows with Tourism Leaders
The St. Regis San Francisco Unveils Champagne Sabrage...
Travel to Kiribati? Mauri is for you!
Malta featured in Bravo’s “Below Deck Mediterranean”
Court: Japan same-sex marriage ban is constitutional
Stand out when you travel
Collaboration Integral to Tourism Recovery in Caribbean
Tourism Council of Bhutan appoints new PR firm for...
Seychelles claims ”Best Booth Content”...
Jamaica zooms in between Montego Bay and Tampa
Wine from Israel is 80% Kosher, Sabbath-Observant, and...
2022 best & worst places to celebrate 4th of July...
Jordan partners with TTG Travel Experience
Kilimanjaro online: Roof of Africa now connected to...
Hong Kong Harbour Fiesta: Dazzling Multimedia Show
Healthy Marine & Coastal Ecosystems for...
90% of Americans would ditch airline or hotel over bad...
SMTEs Urged to Provide Quality Products to Future...
Skal plus jazz equals charitable donation
The Face of US Tourism is now the Face of Pyxera Global
Seychelles Tourism convenes first physical strategy...
Former Priceline exec moves to private label program
The Songtsam Tibetan Art Museum To Open in Shangri-La...
Guggenheim Museum Bilbao breaks summer records
The Sustainable Face of Boeing is the Boeing 737-10 MAX
World’s safest and least safe countries for women to...
About the author
editor
Editor in chief for eTurboNew is Linda Hohnholz. She is based in the eTN HQ in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments