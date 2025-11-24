Destination Jamaica Honored at 2025 Travvy Award

Jamaica was celebrated as a leading Caribbean destination at the 11th annual Travvy Awards, earning recognition across the Gold, Silver, and Bronze categories.

Jamaica received a gold statuette for ‘Best Cruise Destination – Caribbean’ and silver statuettes for ‘Best Culinary Destination – Caribbean,’ ‘Best Wedding Destination – Caribbean,’ and ‘Best Tourism Board – Caribbean.’ Jamaica also earned bronze statuettes for ‘Best Destination – Caribbean’ and ‘Best Honeymoon Destination – Caribbean.’ Jamaica’s award-winning Jamaica Travel Specialist Program once again claimed the gold statuette for ‘Best Travel Agent Academy Program.’

“We are honored to see Jamaica recognized once again,” said Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism, Jamaica. “As we look toward 2026, our focus remains on delivering the rich, restorative experiences travelers expect while meeting rising global demand supported by 55 direct gateways. Jamaica’s continued success is rooted in strong partnerships across the sector, and we remain committed to working together to keep our destination top-of-mind for visitors in the year ahead. This is even more special as our island shows its resilience and recovery from the passage of Hurricane Melissa.”

The presentation ceremony was held in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on November 6, 2025.

“Our Jamaica Travel Specialist Program remains one of our most powerful tools in storytelling and engagement,” said Donovan White, Director of Tourism, Jamaica. “Thousands of dedicated travel advisors are enrolled and share Jamaica’s culture, natural attractions, and hospitality with global audiences. Their partnership has played a key role in driving visitor arrivals, and we anticipate sustained growth in 2026 with increased air capacity and new hotel developments coming online.”

Jamaican resorts and brands were also honored by the travel advisor community. Secrets Wild Orchid Montego Bay received the gold statuette for ‘Best All-Inclusive Luxury Resort – Caribbean’ and the silver statuette for ‘Best All-Inclusive Adult/Couples Resort – Caribbean.’ Sandals Resorts continued its stronghold in the all-inclusive sector, earning the gold award for ‘Best Hotel Chain – All-Inclusive’ and the bronze award for ‘Best Hotel Chain – Overall.’

“We are grateful to our travel advisor partners for their continued trust and support,” said Philip Rose, Deputy Director of Tourism, Jamaica.“These honors reaffirm the strength of our tourism product, from our culinary offerings and wedding experiences to our award-winning Jamaica Travel Specialist Program. Our destination partners continue to deliver exceptional service, which is reflected in the high number of repeat visitors we welcome each year.”

The Travvy Awards, presented by TravelPulse, part of Northstar Travel Group, recognize the highest standards of excellence in the travel industry, as voted on by travel professionals from across the United States.

For more information about Jamaica as a destination, visit www.visitjamaica.com.